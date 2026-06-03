That Flower Feeling Draws Strong Turnout at ‘Just Add Flowers’ Consumer Activation

CARLSBAD, CA – That Flower Feeling’s Fort Lauderdale “Just Add Flowers” pop up shop drew an estimated over 500 attendees on Saturday, May 30, at First Presbyterian Church, where approximately 650 bouquets were distributed during the three-hour event. Sponsored by The Valley Springs and supported by El Truck de las Flores and The Local Bloom Flower Truck, along with a dedicated team of volunteers, the activation brought That Flower Feeling’s mission of everyday flower consumption directly to consumers in a highly visible community setting.

The event generated strong in-person participation and immediate digital momentum. As of the evening of May 31, That Flower Feeling’s Instagram following had grown from 14.9K to 15.9K, a net gain of nearly 1000 followers, while TikTok grew by 300 followers, and influencer collaborations and organic social sharing helped expand the event’s visibility well beyond attendees on site.

Community response reflected strong enthusiasm for the activation and clear demand for future events. Social comments and direct messages described the giveaway as uplifting and joyful, while many others asked when the next activation would take place and requested that similar events come to additional Florida markets, including Tampa Bay, West Palm Beach, and Port St. Lucie.

“This activation showed what happens when flowers are made approachable, visible, and free to experience,” said Vanessa Leite, Executive Director of That Flower Feeling. “We were thrilled to see so many people show up, take flowers home, and engage with our message that flowers can be part of everyday life. Our hope is that their engagement with flowers will grow past the activation and that they will begin to enjoy them on an ongoing basis as part of their everyday routine.”

That Flower Feeling’s national campaign encourages Americans to see flowers not only as gifts for holidays and milestones, but also as an easy, accessible part of regular self-care, home décor, and emotional well-being. The Fort Lauderdale activation offered another proof point that hands-on community experiences can spark both immediate consumer engagement and broader interest in future flower-centered events.

About That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling is a national, industry-funded 501(c)(6) marketing initiative founded by CalFlowers and supported by growers, importers, wholesalers, hardgoods suppliers, and retailers across the floral supply chain. Its mission is to increase U.S. floral consumption by positioning fresh flowers as an easy, accessible form of everyday happiness. Through its “Just Add Flowers” campaign and free marketing toolkit, That Flower Feeling provides turnkey creative assets and messaging that any floral business can use to drive demand and remind consumers they “don’t need a reason” to bring flowers home.

For more information or to become a contributor, visit thatflowerfeeling.org.