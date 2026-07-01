Leo Quik has Left Canada’s Quik’s Farm

After 16 years, Leo Quik has ended his work at Quik’s Farm Ltd., a Western Canadian floral company.

In addition to his work as a business development manager and sales manager for Quik’s Farm in Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada, Quik also held roles including assistant shipping manager for Quik’s Quality Potatoes and shipping coordinator at DeVry Greenhouses Ltd.

Quik announced the change in a LinkedIn post.

“Today marks my last day at Quik’s Farm Ltd.



“What started my time at Quik’s Farm, was the vision of a fledgling company looking for opportunities to grow and sell into a more diversified marketplace, away from the traditional auction and wholesale model. As the world of retail floral began evolving into working directly with grower partners, we saw a unique opportunity to offer a full service solution into the market.



“16 years later, Quik’s Farm is a leading grower, manufacturer, and distributor of mass market floral in Western Canada, and is proud of a well established brand of premium grown cut flowers all over North America. Through rapid growth comes unique challenges, but I have been most privileged to work alongside an incredible group of colleagues, clients, industry representatives, suppliers, and mentors who have both challenged and supported me. These are relationships I hope to carry long into the future.



“As a leader, I’ve become astutely aware of my shortcomings over time, but have been rewarded by turning these into learning opportunities that helped shape me as a person.



“Reflecting on the past brings a level of nostalgia and mixed emotions. I’m grateful to acknowledge that I was privileged to hold the space within this company for a season. I am excited for the next generation of leaders and wish the team continued success far into the future. As the world of floral continues to grow and innovate, I am confident Quik’s Farm will remain a preferred partner for quality, service, and professionalism.



“I’m grateful to my dear wife Rita, and my six precious children who have been my rocks and inspiration every day! I’m especially grateful to God for His providential leading, strength, and support throughout this time.



“As I move into the next chapter of my life, I am excited for new opportunities to serve, build meaningful relationships, and contribute to the ongoing success of the industry I have come to love. I look forward with optimism to the untrodden pathways of the future, and am humbly aware that there is profound richness in knowing that God is the great Author and Master of my destiny.