Syngenta Flowers’ Farm in Alva Generates a Legacy of Excellence in Chrysanthemum Production

For over five decades, our Alva Farm in Florida has led premium chrysanthemum production in North America. Established in 1967, this facility has consistently delivered exceptional quality and innovation in ornamental horticulture.

A pivotal moment came in 2008 when Syngenta Flowers acquired the prestigious Yoder Brand Mums. This strategic acquisition further strengthening our position in the North American market.

Strategic Location and Advanced Facilities

The farm’s sub-tropical climate provides ideal conditions for chrysanthemum cultivation. Our facilities include steaming capacity, a dedicated pathology lab, and an Elite greenhouse, ensuring optimal growing conditions and quality control.

To learn more, please visit Syngenta Flowers.