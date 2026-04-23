AIPH to Take Part in 2026 Taean International Horticultural-Healing Expo

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) will take part in the 2026 Taean International Horticultural-Healing Expo, contributing to the international judging of the Expo’s International Horticultural Competition.

Taking place from 25 April to 24 May 2026 in Taean-gun, Republic of Korea, the Expo will be held under the theme “Healing & Future: from Nature”. It presents a new vision for horticultural exhibitions that goes beyond traditional displays to explore the role of plants in wellbeing, environmental resilience, and quality of life.

As an AIPH-approved International Horticultural Show, the Taean Expo forms part of AIPH’s global programme of events that promote excellence in horticulture and the value of plants to society.

A key feature of the Expo will be the International Horticultural Competition, open to participants across categories including potted plants, cut flowers, new varieties, and indoor and outdoor gardens. The competition will showcase horticultural excellence from around the world, with awards recognising innovation, quality, and design.

AIPH will participate in the international judging process, contributing to a high standard of evaluation aligned with global horticultural best practice. Judging will take place on 25 April 2026, with awards including Grand Prize, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Beyond the competition, the Expo will present a diverse programme of immersive garden experiences that reflect the growing role of horticulture in supporting human wellbeing. These include themed environments such as forest, marine, and emotional-healing gardens, as well as innovative installations that combine planting design with technology, such as AI-led interactive experiences.

International collaboration is a defining element of the Expo, featuring gardens and design contributions from around the world that showcase diverse cultural interpretations of horticultural healing and landscape design. From coastal-inspired planting schemes to meditation gardens and European-style landscapes, the Expo highlights the diversity and creativity of contemporary horticulture.

The Expo will also host a programme of academic and industry events, including an international symposium focused on the evolving role of horticultural healing and its contribution to sustainable development. Bringing together global experts, the symposium will explore how horticulture can support healthier societies and future urban environments.

Tim Briercliffe, Secretary General of AIPH, said:

“AIPH is proud to support the Taean International Horticultural-Healing Expo as part of our global programme of approved exhibitions. Through our role in international judging, we help ensure that the highest standards of horticultural excellence are recognised and shared, while demonstrating the vital contribution of plants to wellbeing and sustainable development.”

The judging process will bring together an international panel of experts from across the horticultural sector, including AIPH Secretary General Tim Briercliffe, AIPH Board Members YouFei Wang, Karen Tambayong, and Kevin Chung, Member of the AIPH Exhibitions Committee and Former Chair of the Exhibitions Committee, as well as additional international specialists. Together, they will ensure a rigorous, globally recognised evaluation standard that reflects the Expo’s global outlook and commitment to excellence.

Through its involvement in the 2026 Taean International Horticultural-Healing Expo, AIPH reinforces its role as the global champion for ornamental horticulture, supporting international collaboration, industry development, and the promotion of the power of plants.

For more information on the 2026 Taean International Horticultural-Healing Expo, visit: www.2026taeanexpo.or.kr/kor/

To learn more about the AIPH Expo Programme and approved exhibitions worldwide, visit: www.aiph.org/expos/calendar/

About AIPH

AIPH – the International Association of Horticultural Producers

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally. Together, we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next. Since 1960, AIPH has been the global body responsible for approving and regulating International Horticultural Exhibitions. These Expos provide a platform for nations, cities, and horticultural industries to showcase innovation, green living, and cultural expression through plants and landscapes.