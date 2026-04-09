Registrations are Open for FlowerTrials

58 breeding companies show their novelties from 9-12 June 2026

Registrations are now open for FlowerTrials®, where the world’s leading professionals in pot and bedding plants will gather to explore the latest innovations from the ornamental industry. 58 breeding companies will be showcasing their novelties from 9 to 12 June in the Netherlands and Germany.

The trade show is hosted at 27 geographically concentrated cluster locations, allowing visitors to discover 58 breeders in just four days. New displays from Lily Looks, Lendert de Vos and Marathon Plants will further diversify the discoverable range this year.

The Widest Assortment in Optimal Conditions

Exhibitors present not only a selection of novelties but rather a particularly wide product range and give a sneak-peek into their future developments. Growers can compare new genetics, redefine their assortment and connect directly with breeders for growing advice.

“If you want to know which plants you will be producing, buying, selling in the upcoming years, FlowerTrials is the place to be! The event takes place at the ideal time of the year when pot and bedding plants look their very best. As most breeders exhibit in greenhouses, they are not hindered by space limitations typical for conventional trade fairs. Visiting is absolutely worth it as the event showcases countless large plant displays and allows to meet up with colleagues from the industry worldwide.”

– Ann Jennen, Secretary General Fleuroselect

A Glimpse into the Near Future

For retailers and other industry professionals, FlowerTrials is a source of inspiration. Creative retail concepts and presentation ideas show how new genetics translate into commercial appeal.

As the horticultural industry adapts to changing growing conditions, exhibiting breeders are shifting their focus accordingly, as FlowerTrials committee chair, Marjolein Kuyucu-Lodder, explains:

“FlowerTrials reflects the direction of the industry. Sustainability, climate resilience and energy-efficient growing are no longer future topics – they are shaping today’s breeding priorities and the varieties being introduced now. Furthermore, ideas for future developments unfold during the many fruitful encounters during the week. You want to be part of that.”

Prepare Your Visit

Registrations are now taken via the FlowerTrials® website, where all exhibitors introduce themselves. To stay updated on upcoming show highlights, subscribe to the newsletter and follow FlowerTrials on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.