The Perennial Farm Hosts: ‘Adapt or Die: Future Fast Now’ – A Must-Attend Event for Garden Retail Professionals

Glen Arm, MD — The Perennial Farm is proud to announce Adapt or Die: Future Fast Now, a One-Day Intensive Program designed to help independent garden retailers – owners, managers, and buyers – adapt to challenging societal changes and grow their businesses in a fast-changing marketplace.

Event Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Click HERE for the Program Schedule

Held at The Perennial Farm, 12017 Glen Arm Road, Glen Arm, Maryland 21057

“The garden center industry is at a convergence point with plants, emerging technologies and competition. We put this day together because we know there are owners and managers who are working hard but feel like they’re falling behind. This program gives them insights, tools, and renewed confidence.”

— Mark Huber, Director of Sales, The Perennial Farm

A World-Class Speaker Lineup

Five respected industry experts from three countries will share proven, real-world strategies throughout the day:

John Stanley (Australia) — One of the world’s leading garden center consultants, working with centers in 35 countries including the USA. John will present “What in the World is Happening and What Are the Opportunities for Your Business” and “10 Steps to Grow Your Business in 2027.”

One of the world’s leading garden center consultants, working with centers in 35 countries including the USA. John will present “What in the World is Happening and What Are the Opportunities for Your Business” and “10 Steps to Grow Your Business in 2027.” Dries Jansen (Netherlands) — A global garden center designer and data mining specialist, presenting “Do You Really Know Your Market? Grasping the Hidden Opportunities.”

A global garden center designer and data mining specialist, presenting “Do You Really Know Your Market? Grasping the Hidden Opportunities.” Sid Raisch (USA) — A nationally recognized advisor and consultant, presenting “How to Get Your Fair Share from Every Paycheck” — a proven playbook for competing with Amazon, Netflix, and big-box retailers.

A nationally recognized advisor and consultant, presenting “How to Get Your Fair Share from Every Paycheck” — a proven playbook for competing with Amazon, Netflix, and big-box retailers. Rachel Reynolds (USA) — A visual merchandising expert presenting “Beyond Pretty: How to Approach Merchandising at Your Garden Center.”

A visual merchandising expert presenting “Beyond Pretty: How to Approach Merchandising at Your Garden Center.” Mark Huber (USA) — Director of Sales at The Perennial Farm with 35+ years in independent garden centers, presenting “The Perennial Way.”

“The opportunity for independent garden centers has never been greater — but only for those willing to evolve. The businesses that understand what their customers want next, not just what they want today, are the ones that will win. That’s exactly what we’re here to talk about.”

— John Stanley, International Garden Center Consultant

“While plants are still where our industry is rooted, we must constantly advance how we do business. It is plants as usual but it isn’t business as usual. We have to be smarter about how we show up to run the business and for how we show up for the customer. Independent garden centers can absolutely out compete and win in the era we’re entering with AI, humanoid robots and whatever is to come, but only if we play it on purpose.”

— Sid Raisch, Garden Center Advisor and Consultant

What to Expect

The day kicks off at 8:00 AM with an Early Bird Treat — morning coffee, a private farm tour, and optional one-on-one sessions with speakers. The full program runs from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM and wraps up with a round table discussion featuring all five presenters.

Registration – CLICK HERE

Tickets are priced at just $165 per delegate, with a second guest for only $40 — making this one of the most affordable professional development events in the industry. Seating is limited.

The Perennial Farm is a leading wholesale plant supplier based in Glen Arm, Maryland, serving independent garden centers across the region for over 35 years.

