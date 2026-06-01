Terra Nova Welcomes New Heuchera to CITY Collection

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries (www.terranovanurseries.com), a global leader in plant breeding, introduced Heuchera ‘Paris White’. Terra Nova’s new addition to its Heuchera CITY™ Collection is lauded for its upright, long-lasting ivory white flowers.

Heuchera ‘Paris White’ offers all the favorite elements of Heuchera ‘Paris’ but with creamy, continuous ivory blooms that contrast against its dense, green foliage. It grows with a mounding habit and is most active in spring, flowering from May until frost. ‘Paris White’ thrives in full sun to partial shade and is suited for USDA Hardiness Zones 4-9. Moderately well-drained and organic soils are best for this Parisian perennial; ‘Paris White’ has average water needs, preferring to be too dry than too wet once established.

Finishing growers of Heuchera ‘Paris White’ can expect the finish time from a liner to a 4-inch pot to be six to eight weeks; finish time from a liner to a 1-gallon pot is 10-12 weeks. Terra Nova’s breeding team recommends allowing it to dry slightly between waterings during finishing time in the greenhouse.

‘Paris White’ performs beautifully as a cut flower for bouquets, blender or contrast plant and in containers; other special uses include being a compelling attractor for hummingbirds and pollinators. This full habit heuchera reaches a height of 8”, width of 16” and a flower height of 14”.

Terra Nova Nurseries has created a “Plant Profile” page and “Grower Recipe” specific to this new variety and others, so growers interested in orders can learn about growing habits, plant characteristics, fertilization recommendations, water requirements and other insights provided by the breeding team. These documents can be viewed and downloaded for printing at: www.terranovanurseries.com/product/heuchera-paris-white. Finishing growers can contact their Terra Nova Nurseries representatives or email the sales team at sales@terranovanurseries.com.