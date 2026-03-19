Echinacea DELIGHTFUL ‘Prosecco’ Joins Terra Nova’s Esteemed DELIGHTFUL Series

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries (www.terranovanurseries.com), a global leader in plant breeding, introduced today its newest addition to the esteemed Echinacea DELIGHTFUL™ Series, with Echinacea DELIGHTFUL™ ‘Prosecco’, a celebratory coneflower that pours out double yellow blooms like fizzy sunshine. The new variety, like the other echinaceas in the series, is bred for the pot crop market and ideal for container plantings, mixed beds and border edges.

Echinacea DELIGHTFUL ‘Prosecco’ grows with a stout, bouquet-style branching habit and boasts golden pom-pom flowers perched atop sturdy, upright stems. The bubbly beauty’s anemone-type flowers shift from bright lemon to soft ivory and radiate warmth and cheer as they bloom from June through October. ‘Prosecco’ is deer-resistant and highly attractive to pollinators and hummingbirds; other special traits include low-water usage and being heat- and humidity-tolerant.

DELIGHTFUL ‘Prosecco’ thrives in full sun and grows most actively in summer, reaching a height of 14”, width of 16” and flower height of 16”. Terra Nova’s breeding team recommends allowing this perennial to dry slightly between waterings during finishing time in the greenhouse. Finishing growers can expect the finish time from a liner to a 4-inch pot to be six to eight weeks; finish time from a liner to a 1-gallon pot is 12-14 weeks. USDA Hardiness Zones for Terra Nova’s seventh addition to the Echinacea DELIGHTFUL Series are 4-9.

Terra Nova Nurseries has created a “Plant Profile” page and “Grower Recipe” specific to this new variety and others, so growers interested in orders can learn about growing habits, plant characteristics, fertilization recommendations, water requirements and other insights provided by the breeding team. These documents can be viewed and downloaded for printing at: www.terranovanurseries.com/product/echinacea-delightful-prosecco.

Finishing growers can contact their Terra Nova Nurseries representatives or email the sales team at sales@terranovanurseries.com.