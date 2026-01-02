Bailey Nurseries Sales Team Grows

St. Paul, MN – Bailey is proud to announce the appointment of AJ Lambert as Chief Sales Officer, further strengthening its executive leadership team as the company continues to expand its reach and partnerships. Additional growth in the Bailey sales team comes as Dan Heintz has been promoted to Sales Manager – Mass Merchant, and Bret Poi and Rhett Pasour join as Territory Sales Representatives in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, respectively.

AJ Lambert brings more than two decades of sales leadership experience, including over ten years in horticultural logistics and the live-goods supply chain industry. Most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer at Container Centralen (CC Racks). At Bailey, Lambert will lead the sales organization with a focus on building lasting customer relationships, expanding market opportunities, and supporting Bailey’s mission to inspire growth at every level of the horticulture industry. “I’m honored to join a company with such a strong legacy and purpose,” shares Lambert. “Bailey’s commitment to its customers, employees, and industry partners is unmatched, and I’m excited to help lead the next chapter of growth and collaboration.”

Dan Heintz joined Bailey 24 years ago, first as an Inside Sales Representative, then as a Territory Sales Representative, where he worked exclusively with mass merchant accounts. Now, as Sales Manager – Mass Merchant, Heintz will lead the team that partners with those customers, utilizing his experience to build on relationships, awareness, collaboration, and data-driven decisions. “Working with mass merchant accounts presents unique challenges and opportunities, and I’m excited to continue collaborating with our incredible team to meet those challenges, seize opportunities, and deliver the exceptional plants Bailey is known for,” comments Heintz.

In addition to sales leadership changes, two new Territory Sales Representatives have joined the team. Bret Poi brings over 30 years of experience in various green industry roles to his position. At Bailey, Poi will partner with customers in the Northeast region, working closely with those in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. Rhett Pasour earned a B.S. in Horticultural Science and Plant Biology before gaining valuable retail and grower experience within the industry. At Bailey, Pasour will collaborate with customers in the Mid-Atlantic region, working closely with those in Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

“I’m thrilled to welcome AJ Lambert to our leadership team at Bailey Nurseries—his deep experience and forward-thinking mindset will be instrumental in shaping our future,” adds Jorge Becerra, Chief Executive Officer at Bailey. “I’m equally excited for Dan’s promotion and for Bret and Rhett to join the team. Each appointment significantly strengthens our ability to serve customers more effectively across key regions. These leadership moves position us well to meet the evolving needs of our partners and drive continued success across all channels.”