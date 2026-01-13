Terra Nova Nurseries Launches Custom Plant Flyers Program

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a global leader in plant breeding and innovation, recently launched its brand-new “Terra Nova Custom Plant Flyers Program,” a marketing initiative built to support the company’s broker representatives and finishing growers with polished, ready-to-use plant sales materials.

The program offers downloadable plant flyers that highlight key variety traits, series distinctions and performance attributes as well as the ability to request customized materials. Terra Nova’s detailed flyers are optimized for in-person meetings, digital presentations and virtual sales use.

Terra Nova’s sales and marketing team developed the program in response to broker and grower feedback to address the need for clear educational tools, particularly within large or complex plant categories. The program helps brokers and growers understand the differences between Terra Nova series and the unique characteristics each series possesses; the flyers also identify varieties that perform reliably in specific regions and growing zones.

“The Terra Nova Custom Plant Flyers Program makes it easier for our customers and partners to share Terra Nova product highlights in their meetings, emails and social media,” said Larry Finley, sales manager at Terra Nova Nurseries. “The flyers give brokers and growers a clean, professional resource that helps them stand out among the competition when communicating product information to their potential and existing customers.”

The Terra Nova Custom Plant Flyers Program includes a wide range of genera and series, such as the Heuchera FOREVER® Series, Echinacea CARA MIA™ Series, kniphofia options and more. The company has plans to continue expanding its flyer offerings throughout 2026, adding beloved series and genera including the Agastache Pearl Series, Bergenia VINTAGE™ Series, various crocosmia varieties, tried-and-true heuchera favorites and numerous others. The full list of currently available flyers can be found at www.terranovanurseries.com/marketing/downloadable-flyers.

In addition to the available, ready-made downloads, brokers and finishing growers may contact Terra Nova’s sales and marketing team to request customized flyers that incorporate their individual branding, logo, specific series, varieties or genera they prefer, or other desired personalized options. The custom flyers are available as multi-page PDFs, which may be more suitable for brokers, or simplified, single-page versions for finishing growers to use as bench cards or customer handouts. The Terra Nova Custom Plant Flyers Program will continue to grow as new varieties are introduced and partner needs evolve. Learn more about Terra Nova Nurseries or request a custom plant flyer at www.terranovanurseries.com.