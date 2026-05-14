Wyevale Appoints New Director

By Wyevale Nurseries

May 14, 2026 | 1 min to read

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Lisa Edwards' Photo Credit: Wyevale

We’ve appointed Lisa Edwards as our new Finance Director – strengthening our board as we continue to invest in our long-term growth and development (May 2026).

Lisa, who is an Associate Chartered Management Accountant, replaces Tim Fawbert, who is leaving the business after three years to pursue a new opportunity outside horticulture with a European company.

Andy Johnson, our Managing Director, says:

“I am delighted to welcome Lisa onto the Wyevale Nurseries’ board. She joins us already extremely conversant with the business and fits in perfectly.

To read more, please visit Wyevale.

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