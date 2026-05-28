The Landscape Show 2026 Unveils Knowledge College Education Lineup 

Orlando, FL — The Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) has announced the full Knowledge College education program for The Landscape Show 2026, featuring more than 30 expert-led sessions and a brand-new Irrigation Track. The event takes place Wednesday, August 19 – Friday, August 21 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

The Knowledge College is organized into five session tracks: Growth and Technology, Management, Maintenance, Design and Build and the newly introduced Irrigation Track. Each session qualifies for 1.0 FNGLA CEU credit and is open to landscape, nursery, garden center, irrigation and allied industry professionals.

New this year, the Irrigation Track was developed in direct response to growing demand from landscape and nursery irrigation professionals across the Southeast. Sessions cover smart water management technology, backflow prevention and inspection requirements, irrigation audits, sprinkler coverage troubleshooting, electrical diagnostics and trench safety. The new offering is a focused, field-relevant curriculum for contractors who manage or service irrigation systems.

Among the featured speakers in the Irrigation Track is Kevin Battistoni, National Customer Experience Manager for Hunter Industries and a fourth-generation irrigator with four decades in the green industry. Battistoni leads three sessions, including one that traces the real-world transformation of an irrigation division from a $200,000 loss leader to a $1 million-plus profit center, and how remote monitoring technology and strong leadership made it possible. He also presents on electrical troubleshooting fundamentals and the business case for flat-rate pricing, a model he argues the landscape industry is overdue to adopt.

Kurt Thompson, owner of K. Thompson and Associates and one of only a few professionals nationwide to hold all nine of the Irrigation Association’s landscape certifications, presents two sessions on the science of sprinkler coverage and water-conserving design. His sessions are built around real-world examples and the kind of cause-and-effect thinking that helps contractors solve problems in the field rather than reacting after the fact.

Beyond irrigation, the Knowledge College draws on a strong roster of educators and industry practitioners across every track. Rob Murray, CEO of Intrigue Media and a Google Premier Partner, opens the program with a session on practical AI applications for landscape businesses, covering everything from lead handling and automated follow-up to how AI tools can support sales without replacing the personal touch.

Lee Kitchen, a 32-year Walt Disney Company veteran, brings his “Radical Creativity” framework to two sessions that challenge attendees to rethink customer experience and team culture using design thinking tools refined during his time at one of the world’s most recognized service organizations.

John Kennedy of BoomerWrangle, who has presented to nearly 750,000 audience members across the horticulture industry over his 29-year career, returns with a three-session series on workforce retention and employee engagement. His program draws on current industry data and the Great Game of Business model to give business owners practical tools for reducing turnover and building teams with a genuine stake in the company’s success.

“The Knowledge College is where our members come to sharpen their edge,” said Tal Coley, chief executive officer of FNGLA. “This year we’ve built something that speaks directly to what landscape, nursery and irrigation professionals across the Southeast are dealing with right now, whether that’s managing water smarter, building a team that stays or figuring out how to grow a more profitable business. The Irrigation Track in particular is something our industry has needed, and we’re excited to deliver it.”

Sessions are priced at $75 in advance and $90 after August 5. Attendees who purchase three or more sessions receive $10 off each session. Early registration is encouraged. To view the full Knowledge College schedule and register for The Landscape Show, visit https://2026.thelandscapeshow.org/education.

About FNGLA

The Landscape Show is produced by the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) for the benefit of industry. FNGLA represents Florida’s landscape and nursery industry, which generates a $41.9 billion economic impact and supports 279,000+ jobs.