Applications Open for 2026–2027 Beef & Veal in the Classroom Program

Bedford, PA – The Pennsylvania Beef Council, in partnership with numerous industry partners, is proud to announce that applications for the 2026–2027 Beef & Veal in the Classroom program are open. This long-standing program supports Pennsylvania’s Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) educators by providing funding in the form of grants to purchase fresh beef and veal products for hands-on classroom cooking lessons.

Now entering another impactful year, the program equips educators with a digital toolkit of resources, including nutrition information, lesson plans aligned with national standards, cooking videos, and beef production insights to elevate classroom learning. The goal: help students understand the role of beef and veal in a healthy diet while exploring where their food comes from.

During the 2025–2026 school year, the program reached classrooms across the Commonwealth through interactive nutrition education, recipe preparation and agricultural literacy experiences that connected students with the farmers and ranchers who raise beef and veal. The program continues to empower the next generation of consumers with confidence in the kitchen and a greater understanding of where their food comes from.

“Beef & Veal in the Classroom continues to create meaningful opportunities for students to engage with nutrition, culinary education and agriculture in a hands-on way,” said Kaitlyn Swope, Director of Marketing. “We are proud to support educators across Pennsylvania as they provide real-world learning experiences that resonate both inside and outside of the classroom.”

Applications will be accepted from May 22 through July 31, 2026. Funding is limited, so educators are encouraged to apply early.

To learn more and submit your application, visit: www.pabeef.org/resources/educators

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval. Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties. —