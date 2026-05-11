Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program – Phase 4 Grant

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Rural Development (RD) Rural Business‐Cooperative Service (RBCS or Agency), requests applications for the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program – Phase 4 (the Program or MPPEP-4) – Fortifying the American Beef Industry. MPPEP-4 is authorized under Section 1001(b)(4) of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), which provides funding to make “loans and grants and provide other assistance to maintain and improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency.” Pursuant to this authority, USDA is making competitive grant funding available to Very Small Processors and Small Processors, and to Intermediate Processors to maximize the value and utilization of their existing capacity, with a focus on promoting local supply chains.

Grant funding in the amount of $60 million is available under this Program. Funding will be divided equally into two separate competitions: one for Very Small Processors and Small Processors, and one for Intermediate Processors. Each competition will have its own ranking and award process. Cost share is required. Applicants will be required to identify sources and amounts that will make up the required cost share in the application and will need to verify cost share funding prior to final award approval.

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