FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ground Beef Products Due to Possible Foreign Material Contamination

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for a ground beef product that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase.

The ground beef item was produced on Feb 26, 2026. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

16oz (1 lb.) PLASTIC, VACUUM-PACKED, packages containing “WHITE OAK PASTURES, RADICALLY TRADITIONAL FARMING, GRASSFED GROUND BEEF”.

The product bears establishment number “EST 34729” inside the USDA mark of inspection and is stamped on the back with “105761 Sell by 03/19/26”. This item was shipped to a distributor, and Mom’s Organic Markets retail locations in D.C., Mass., Md., N.J., Pa. and Va.

The problem was discovered by the establishment after receiving two complaints from consumers.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury from consumption of these products.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Mr. Justin Wiley, Processing Operations Manager, White Oak Pastures, at (229) 641-2081 or feedback@whiteoakpastures.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.