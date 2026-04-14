Soo Brand Mala Spicy Flavored Beef Jerky and Pork Jerky Recalled Due to Mold

By Soo

April 14, 2026 | 1 min to read

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Product: Mala Spicy Flavoured Beef Jerky and Pork Jerky

Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Non harmful (quality or spoilage)

What to do: Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products.

Audience: Retail

Distribution: Alberta, British Columbia

Showing 1 to 4 of 4 entriesShow 102550100 entries

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
SooMala Spicy Flavoured Beef Jerky35 g0 65717 66932 24298; 5007; 5023; 5098; 5099; 05099; 5164; 5219; 05219; 5289; 05289; 6035; 06035
SooMala Spicy Flavoured Beef Jerky175 g0 65717 06500 14298; 5007; 5023; 5098; 5099; 5164; 5219; 05219; 5289; 05289; 6035
SooMala Spicy Flavoured Pork Jerky35 g0 65717 66982 74298; 4332; 5015; 5093; 05094; 5119; 05332
SooMala Spicy Flavoured Pork Jerky175 g0 65717 06600 84298; 4332; 5015; 5093; 5119

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