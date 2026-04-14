Soo Brand Mala Spicy Flavored Beef Jerky and Pork Jerky Recalled Due to Mold
April 14, 2026 | 1 min to read
Product: Mala Spicy Flavoured Beef Jerky and Pork Jerky
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Non harmful (quality or spoilage)
What to do: Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products.
Audience: Retail
Distribution: Alberta, British Columbia
Showing 1 to 4 of 4 entriesShow 102550100 entries
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Soo
|Mala Spicy Flavoured Beef Jerky
|35 g
|0 65717 66932 2
|4298; 5007; 5023; 5098; 5099; 05099; 5164; 5219; 05219; 5289; 05289; 6035; 06035
|Soo
|Mala Spicy Flavoured Beef Jerky
|175 g
|0 65717 06500 1
|4298; 5007; 5023; 5098; 5099; 5164; 5219; 05219; 5289; 05289; 6035
|Soo
|Mala Spicy Flavoured Pork Jerky
|35 g
|0 65717 66982 7
|4298; 4332; 5015; 5093; 05094; 5119; 05332
|Soo
|Mala Spicy Flavoured Pork Jerky
|175 g
|0 65717 06600 8
|4298; 4332; 5015; 5093; 5119