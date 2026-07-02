Mid-Year Insights for Summer Beef Demand Provided by NCBA

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is releasing some middle of the year insights regarding summer beef demand that could aid retail and foodservice merchandisers.

“As we reach the midpoint of 2026, the beef industry continues to demonstrate strong demand, even as higher input costs and consumer pressures shape purchasing decisions. The resilience of beef, driven by its quality and consumer appeal, creates continued opportunity across retail and foodservice,” according to a NCBA news release.

NCBA chief executive officer Colin Woodall comments on the and what’s ahead for foodservice and retail partners.

“Much like the last time we spoke, beef prices remain a hot topic. This time, however, the consumer is being squeezed by additional financial pressure such as the increase in gas prices,” Woodall says.

“Now, demand for beef remains strong thanks to the overall high-quality product that we’re producing, but the increase in cost-of-living is causing some consumers to think twice before they make that beef purchase. That’s extremely concerning to us, especially as we find ourselves in the middle of summer grilling season.

“The strong cattle market is supporting US cattle producers, but we also know that it’s increasing your input costs. Higher input costs make it a challenge for you to maintain margin, manage demand, and to keep beef competitive.

“The best way to stabilize and grow our beef supply is to grow our domestic herd. We are very optimistic that the forecasted super El Niño will bring some much-needed moisture and relief to cattle producers across the country.

“Once the drought begins to break, all the market signals are there for us to grow our herd. Growing our herd and growing the beef supply will not only satisfy consumer demand but give us the opportunity to grow and build our farms and ranches.

“An increase in the beef supply will address beef prices and provide more consistent and reliable opportunities for all of us in the beef supply chain.

“As we celebrate the semi-quincentennial of the United States this summer, the enjoyment of beef will be front and center, from the aroma of backyard barbecues to memorable meals being shared in restaurants across the United States.

“Your efforts are key in delivering this beef experience in retail, in food service, and throughout the beef supply chain, and we want to thank you for all that you do in delivering beef to our shared consumers.