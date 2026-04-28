The World Cup: Sales Opportunity for Floral Industry

A Danziger perspective on turning World Cup moments into sales

As the global countdown to the 2026 World Cup begins, most industries are preparing for attention.

At Danziger, this global moment is seen differently: as an opportunity to help florists, wholesalers, retailers, and growers turn this global moment into real sales.

For the floral industry, this is not just a global event—It’s a sales season.

With over 100 matches played across more than a month, the tournament creates over 100 real opportunities to sell — not a single peak, but a continuous flow of demand.

To support the industry, Danziger has developed a practical World Cup Floral Playbook to help turn these moments into real sales.

👉 Turn the World Cup into real sales — Access the Floral Playbook here

👉 See the teaser video

FROM OCCASIONS TO REAL-TIME DEMAND

Traditionally, flower consumption has been tied to fixed calendar dates.

But today’s consumers behave differently.

Danziger identifies a clear shift: purchasing is increasingly driven by real-life moments — and the World Cup is one of the strongest generators of those moments.

Hosting friends.

Watching matches together.

Gathering in bars and restaurants.

Celebrating wins — or reacting to losses.

Each of these creates a natural entry point for flowers — not just as a gift, but as part of the experience itself.

A SHIFT IN CONSUMER BEHAVIOR

Based on Danziger’s market observations, during the tournament, several patterns become clear:

Hosting becomes frequent

What used to be occasional turns into a recurring habit.

Color becomes identity

Fans express belonging through color, symbols, and atmosphere.

Fans express belonging through color, symbols, and atmosphere.

Moments replace occasions

Demand is no longer scheduled — it is activated in real time.

INDUSTRY INSIGHT

“The World Cup represents a shift from planned consumption to spontaneous demand,” says Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO at Danziger. “For the floral industry, this is a unique opportunity — not a single peak, but a continuous flow of moments where flowers naturally become part of the experience,” he added”.

BEYOND RETAIL: A CONTINUOUS OPPORTUNITY

The opportunity extends far beyond individual consumers.

Restaurants, bars, and hotels become ongoing hosting environments — not occasional events, but repeated moments that require constant refresh.

This shift opens the door to new business models, including recurring floral programs and event-driven supply strategies.

For wholesalers and growers, it means aligning supply, color, and availability with a dynamic, real-time sales cycle.

TURNING INSIGHT INTO SALES

Understanding the opportunity is only the first step.

The real opportunity lies in execution — how growers, wholesalers, and florists translate these moments into relevant products and offers.

From matchday bouquets and grab-and-go concepts to team color assortments and fast-response supply strategies — those who adapt will be best positioned to capture the demand.

A PRACTICAL APPROACH TO CAPTURING THE OPPORTUNITY

Building on these insights, and drawing from its global experience, Danziger has developed

developed a World Cup Floral Playbook — a practical guide designed to help businesses turn these insights into real sales.

The playbook includes:

Ready-to-use product ideas

Merchandising concepts

Timing strategies across tournament stages

Practical tools for retail and B2B environments

👉 READY TO TURN THESE MOMENTS INTO SALES?

Access the full World Cup Floral Playbook here

ABOUT DANZIGER

Founded in the 1950s, Danziger is one of the world’s most innovative floriculture companies; creating extraordinary flower varieties that help customers all along the supply chain, achieve extraordinary success.

Powered by one of the flower industry’s largest R&D departments, and with cutting-edge propagation facilities and nurseries in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, Danziger supplies elite quality vegetative material to about 1,000 customers in over 60 countries.

Danziger manages hundreds of varieties under Plant Breeders’ Rights. Through collaborative partnerships with growers, Danziger continuously explores new ways to capture the market’s imagination, while staying true to its roots as a family business. For more information, please visit our website at: www.danzigeronline.com or contact our marketing team at: marketing@danziger.co.il