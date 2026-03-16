Danziger Launches “Happy Yellow Day” Campaign

Inviting the global floral industry to celebrate the arrival of spring

The floral industry around the world begins to feel the subtle shift toward spring. While the calendar marks the season on March 21, for many florists, growers, and wholesalers the real beginning of spring is often signaled by something much simpler: the arrival of yellow flowers.

Inspired by this shared industry moment, global breeder Danziger is introducing a new campaign initiative called Happy Yellow Day, a worldwide celebration inviting the floral community to mark the beginning of spring each year on March 21.

To introduce the initiative, Danziger released a short campaign video inviting the global floral industry to join the celebration and help turn Happy Yellow Day into a shared tradition the industry can celebrate together each year. (WATCH THE CAMPAIGN VIDEO)

The concept draws inspiration from the well-known “Yellow Flowers Day” tradition in several South American countries, where people celebrate the arrival of spring by giving yellow flowers to loved ones. Danziger’s initiative expands this idea to the global flower community, turning it into a moment that connects florists, designers, growers, wholesalers, and flower lovers around the world.

“The idea behind Happy Yellow Day reflects a deeper truth about the floral market,” said Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO at Danziger. “The goal of this initiative is not to promote a single flower or product, but to create a shared industry moment. Spring rarely begins when the calendar says so. In flower shops and wholesale markets, the season often begins the moment yellow enters the display.”

In retail environments, color plays a powerful role in shaping customer perception. Yellow flowers reflect light, brighten displays, and immediately signal renewal and optimism — helping shift the atmosphere of a shop from winter to spring.

Because of this unique visual and emotional impact, yellow flowers are often among the first varieties to appear in spring window displays and early seasonal bouquets.

To celebrate the moment, Happy Yellow Day invites participants across the industry to share yellow flowers on March 21 — whether through shop displays, floral installations, social media posts, or simple bouquets shared with customers and loved ones.

Florists, growers, wholesalers, and designers around the world are invited to take part by sharing yellow flowers, displays, and creations on March 21 under the message: #Happy Yellow Day.

Each year on March 21, the floral community is invited to take part in the celebration — reminding the industry and its customers alike that sometimes spring begins not with the weather, but with the first yellow bloom.

About Danziger

Founded in the 1950s, Danziger is one of the world’s most innovative floriculture companies; creating extraordinary flower varieties that help customers all along the supply chain, achieve extraordinary success.

Powered by one of the flower industry’s largest R&D departments, and with cutting-edge propagation facilities and nurseries in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, Danziger supplies elite quality vegetative material to about 1,000 customers in over 60 countries.

Danziger manages hundreds of varieties under Plant Breeders’ Rights. Through collaborative partnerships with growers, Danziger continuously explores new ways to capture the market’s imagination, while staying true to its roots as a family business. For more information, please visit our website at: www.danzigeronline.com or contact our marketing team at: marketing@danziger.co.il