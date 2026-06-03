Danziger and Cohen Announce Official Launch of Strategic Collaboration for 2027 Season

Danziger, a global leader in ornamental plant breeding and young plant production, and Cohen Propagation Nurseries are proud to issue the official joint announcement of their strategic collaboration. This milestone marks the full integration of some leading breeders into a unified network, establishing a robust production and supply platform fully geared for the 2027 season.

The agreement builds on more than a decade of successful cooperation between the two companies and represents a natural evolution of their partnership. By combining their expertise and operational strengths, the companies aim to enhance reliability, consistency, and service for growers worldwide.

With the infrastructure now fully aligned, a selection of Cohen supplies is being seamlessly provided through Danziger. Customers will continue to have access to an extensive product range and private stock options through Danziger’s comprehensive global production network, including the Nir Hen site in Israel.

A key highlight of this official launch is the complete inclusion of genetics from leading global breeders, including Westhoff, Kerley & Co, and others, securing their production paths for 2027.

“Our goal is to create a strong platform that combines top breeding with world-class production,” said Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO of Danziger. “By working together with respected breeders such as Westhoff, Kerley & Co, and others, we can offer growers a broader and more reliable portfolio through this collaboration. With the official finalization of this agreement, we are fully positioned to support global growers as they plan their 2027 programs.” A key strength of the collaboration lies in Danziger’s international production infrastructure. The company operates state-of-the-art production facilities in Kenya and Guatemala, built to meet the highest standards for clean, consistent, and high-quality plant material. These facilities play a central role in ensuring reliable global supply and production stability.

With the official framework now fully operational and the production pipeline secured, Danziger and Cohen are delivering on their shared commitment to long-term partnerships and sustainable growth. Growers looking to elevate their upcoming programs are invited to explore the combined portfolio and secure their supply paths.

As part of this exciting launch, the companies invite partners and growers from around the world to visit the Danziger team at the upcoming FlowerTrials event to view the highlights of this collaboration firsthand. By uniting top-tier genetics with unmatched global infrastructure, this alliance ensures that the global market is fully equipped, supported, and ready for a successful 2027 season.