Danziger Announces Top 5 Picks from CAST

Learn more about these showstoppers in Danziger’s new catalog release

That’s a wrap on the 2026 California Spring Trials! The VIP tours at Danziger’s location produced a few clear winners for best-in-show. Here is a look at the top selections visitors predict will be on home gardeners wish lists next season.

CAPELLA™ Inked and CAPELLA™ Rose Ink

CAPELLA Petunias are a grower favorite for good reason! They are top-notch performers in propagation and offer a naturally controlled habit that makes them the perfect petunia for quart production. They’ll continue to grow, filling out beautifully in the landscape, combos and larger pots. The series’ brand-new pattern had CAST visitors taking notice. CAPELLA™ Inked features bright white blooms with dramatic and intricate veining through the centers. CAPELLA™ Rose Ink adds beautiful blush hued blooms with a deep, dark eye and the unique, artfully detailed pattern.

NESIA™ Arctic Blue Nemesia

The stunning blue color and amazing fragrance of this new nemesia was turning heads at CAST. NESIA™ Arctic Blue features loads of multi-color blooms for gorgeous spring show. Each variety in the NESIA collection is more heat tolerant than others on the market, which means the blooms keep shining! Two other colors – Hot Red and Gold– are also new for 2027. This series features 16 colors in all and is a must have for early spring color, long-lasting combos as well as 6-packs and quarts.

OMBRE™ Tyler Glam Calibrachoa

Big, bold and beautiful calibrachoa played a starring role at CAST. OMBRE™Tyler Glam brings all the glamor to the garden with dramatic red, yellow and orange blooms. This crowd favorite features large, multi-hued flowers that add a luminescent, hot tropical flair to hanging baskets and patio pots.

TRINITY™ White Diascia

The TRINITY Diascia series caught many visitors by surprise. TRINITY brings dependability to the market with an interspecific series that holds its large flowers longer, continues flowering even into the heat of the summer and stands up to tough weather conditions. TRINTIY White was a big winner with pure white blooms and dense, strong presence.

SOL LUNA PRIME™ Luxe Lavender

Danziger Hybrid Impatiens bring premium performance to the market. Backed by 25 years of breeding innovations, SOL LUNA PRIME™ offers outstanding uniformity and plants that shine with an abundance of colorful blooms. SOL LUNA PRIME Luxe Lavender was a crowd favorite for its unique color and large blooms – it’s sure to stand out at retail. Plus, home gardeners can plant SOL LUNA Impatiens anywhere – sun or shade – for growing success.

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About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration, and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to develop extraordinary flowers to help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plant breeding, cut flower breeding and foliage production backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers, and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more durable, efficient, profitable, and BEAUTIFUL. Nearly 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries benefit from Danziger varieties. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 3,000 people worldwide, with its home office and research and development center located in Israel. The company has propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, and trial locations in Colombia, Ecuador and Michigan. Sales and technical team members are positioned across the globe to ensure the highest quality customer service for all our partners. For more information, visit our website: www.danzigeronline.com