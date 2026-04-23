European Nurseries Protest: ‘Green Deal Ambitions at Risk’

At the European Parliament, the European Nurserystock Association (ENA) launched its 2026 Manifesto: “More plants more life”. Representing over 35,000 nurseries and 250,000 employees , the sector warns that Europe’s climate and biodiversity targets are unattainable if the nursery sector remains under-recognised in EU policy and funding.

Hosted by Member of the European Parliament Dario Nardella, the ENA presented a strategic roadmap to European policymakers. Despite its classification as an agricultural sector under EU treaties, many nursery producers currently face limited access to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and disaster aid, particularly those using modern container-growth systems.

The backbone of green infrastructure

With an annual output of €10.64 billion, nurseries are the primary suppliers of the “living green infrastructure” needed for carbon sequestration, urban cooling, and ecosystem restoration. The manifesto highlights that while the EU aims to plant 3 billion additional trees and restore large-scale ecosystems through the Nature Restoration Law, the production chain behind these goals is under heavy pressure from rising costs and climate-induced losses. exceeding €160 million in recent years.

Key policy demands

The “More plants more life” Manifesto outlines four critical priorities:

1. Formal recognition: Full inclusion of all nursery types (container and open-field) in the CAP and national strategic plans.

2. Standardised procurement: Mandatory use of high-quality, climate-resilient, and disease-free planting stock in EU projects.

3. Carbon credits: Recognition of nursery-grown plants within the Carbon Removal Certification Framework (CRCF).

4. Targeted funding: Access to SME-friendly funding for water efficiency, peat alternatives, and biosecurity.

Quotes from the spokespersons

Tim Van Hulle, President of ENA: “Europe’s climate goals are not just a matter of policy; they are a matter of planting. You cannot restore a continent or cool a city without a healthy, innovative nursery sector. We are ready to deliver, but we need the EU to recognise us as a strategic partner in the transition to a greener economy.”

Antonio Ceccarelli, chair of the ENA public affairs task force: “It is a paradox that a sector so vital to the Green Deal is often excluded from agricultural support frameworks like the CAP simply because of the way we grow our plants. We are calling for a level playing field, SME-friendly funding, and mandatory quality standards for all EU-funded greening projects. Without a strong nursery sector, the Green Deal will simply wither on the vine.”