National Garden Bureau Honors Tom Johns with Medallion of Honor

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – National Garden Bureau (NGB), along with All-America Selections and the Home Garden Seed Association, proudly presented its most prestigious accolade, the Medallion of Honor, to Tom Johns, previous President and owner of Territorial Seed Company. While the award recognizes a lifetime of horticultural advancement, the ceremony’s most poignant moments focused on Tom’s role as a teacher and mentor to the industry’s rising leaders.

A Legacy of Education

The presentation featured a career-spanning video and personal tributes from two of Tom’s closest mentees: Farren Johns, Tom’s daughter and current Vice President of Territorial, and Josh Kirschenbaum, Seed Supply Manager at Ball Seed. Both speakers shared moving accounts of the in-depth “horticultural education” Tom bestowed upon them throughout their careers.

Farren and Josh highlighted Tom’s unique ability to translate complex plant science into actionable wisdom, noting that his mentorship went far beyond business operations. They credited his guidance with shaping their professional philosophies, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to quality and his passion for the home gardener’s success.

The Medallion of Honor

The Medallion of Honor is reserved for individuals who have dedicated their careers to the advancement of horticulture and significantly raised the visibility of All-America Selections (AAS). Tom Johns has been a tireless champion for AAS Winners, ensuring that these high-performing varieties are trialed, proven, and promoted to the gardening public.

Four Decades of Excellence

Tom and his wife, Julie, led Territorial Seed Company from 1985-2022. Under Tom’s visionary leadership, the company evolved from a regional specialty outfit into a national powerhouse. A cornerstone of this success is London Spring Farms in Cottage Grove, Oregon, the company’s extensive research and trial grounds. There, Tom personally oversaw the rigorous testing of every variety for performance, flavor, and adaptability, a “botanical boot camp” that ensures only the best seeds reach the consumer. This tradition continues today under second-generation ownership.

A Salute from the Industry

National Garden Bureau, All-America Selections and the Home Garden Seed Association, along with the industry’s breeders and AAS judges, join together in saluting Tom Johns. He is recognized not only as an industry achiever but as a cornerstone of the gardening community who has bridged the gap between professional breeding and the “seed-to-table” lifestyle.

“Tom’s dedication to providing gardeners with the highest-quality genetics is only matched by his dedication to the people he works with,” said Diane Blazek, Executive Director of NGB. “Seeing Farren and Josh speak so fondly of his impact on their lives is the truest testament to his 40-year legacy.”

For more information about the Medallion of Honor or Territorial Seed Company’s work, please contact Diane Blazek at 630-963-0770.

