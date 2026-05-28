Danziger’s Fresh Genetics, New Colors, and Extraordinary Season Ahead

Danziger is setting the stage for an extraordinary season by launching its new 2026–2027 Annuals & Perennials Catalogs for North America and Europe & Rest of World, now available for growers, retailers, and industry partners.

The new catalogs bring together Danziger’s trusted and proven annual and perennial assortment, including new introductions, fresh colors, expanded series, new combinations, and proven varieties selected for strong performance, efficient production, and inspiring retail appeal.

From compact solutions to inspiring combinations, bold hues and unique patterns, the catalogs offer a broad look at the genetics designed to empower growers for the season ahead.

The new catalogs can be viewed online here.

To help its customers grow and succeed, Danziger is also opening access to the full image library for its entire assortment, including new introductions, variety images, and inspirational lifestyle photography. The visuals are available for easy download and can be used by customers to support their marketing and sales efforts.

Access the image library here.

Danziger will showcase its wide assortment, including new introductions and future genetics, at Flower Trials 2026 , taking place June 9–12, 2026, at Imperial Plants in the Netherlands, and at Cultivate’26, taking place July 11–14, 2026, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, USA, in booths #205 and #206.

Be sure to visit us to explore the new introductions, see the genetics up close, and meet the Danziger team.

About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration, and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to develop extraordinary flowers to help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plant breeding, cut flower breeding and foliage production backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers, and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more durable, efficient, profitable, and BEAUTIFUL. Nearly 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries benefit from Danziger varieties. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 3,000 people worldwide, with its home office and research and development center located in Israel. The company has propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, and trial locations in Colombia, Ecuador and Michigan. Sales and technical team members are positioned across the globe to ensure the highest quality customer service for all our partners. For more information, visit our website: www.danzigeronline.com