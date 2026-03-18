PanAmerican Seed Accepts All-America Selections Award for New Sedum Spectacular

This exceptional Sedum spectabile from seed delivers rock-solid garden performance typically only found in vegetative varieties. Judges loved the no-flop structure.

PanAmerican Seed® is pleased to accept a 2026 All-America Selections National Award for its new Sedum spectabile Spectacular – a seed-grown stonecrop with performance that rivals traditionally vegetative varieties. Sedum Spectacular has a more compact habit and sturdy flower clusters, which means less breakage and no “flop” in garden designs.

The medium-sized flower clusters sit atop bright chartreuse-green foliage that light up patios and landscapes. It is durable – hardy to USDA zone 3b – and blooms in late-summer through the autumn season.

Some of the AAS judges’ comments during trial evaluations include:

“Plants were sturdy and did not flop.”

“Uniform height and spread, light green foliage. Leaves have rounded tips. Flowers are light pink clusters.”

“This variety performed great! A seed variety compared to a vegetative variety.”

“Good, mounded habit, good flower coverage.”

“PanAmerican Seed is thrilled that our foray into seed-raised Sedum has been recognized coast-to-coast by trial sites. We, too, feel this new introduction is ‘spectacular’,” says Sarah Makiejus, Global Marketing Manager for PanAmerican Seed. “We are proud to continue our efforts to offer programmable and flexible seed alternatives to high-demand annual and perennial classes.”

AAS winners receive special promotion, marketing and recognition in consumer media through the organization. Be sure to include NEW Sedum Spectacular to your perennials assortment. Seed is available for immediate sales. Contact Ball Seed or login to WebTrack to place an order.

Learn more about the full product assortment of PanAmerican Seed, as well as their list of award winners at www.panamseed.com.