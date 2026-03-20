Create Lasting Color Impact With Bold, New, Shade-Loving Beacon Impatiens

Beacon® Impatiens colors arriving this spring add fresh hues and mixes that bring a refined, cohesive feel to shaded gardens and containers.

Curb appeal that looks intentional and feels authentic doesn’t rely on filters or editing — it relies on plants that perform consistently. Beacon® Impatiens from PanAmerican Seed, deliver dependable results in the shade, with vibrant color for your porches, patios and landscapes.

New Beacon® Impatiens colors arriving this spring add fresh hues and mixes that bring a refined, cohesive feel to shaded gardens and containers, offering new combinations designed to work seamlessly together.

Color that performs in shade

Shaded areas are among the most revealing parts of the landscape. Desaturated flower color, uneven growth or poor performance are immediately noticeable, making strong plant performance and eyecatching blooms essential for curb appeal.

Beacon® Impatiens are designed to meet that challenge, producing vibrant, full flowers that hold their shape with rich color throughout the season. The result is a polished, cameraready look that stands out in containers, window boxes and landscape plantings without constant maintenance or replanting. Beacon® Impatiens are available in eleven eyecatching colors and eight mixes, making it easy to create highimpact displays with confidence.

New varieties for 2026

For gardeners looking to refresh shaded spaces with dependable, visually striking color, new Beacon® Impatiens introductions for 2026 expand the range of options for gardens and containers. Standout selections include:

Beacon® Light Pink — This vibrant choice produces large flowers in shades ranging from delicate light pink to a richer medium pink. It thrives in the shade or partial sun, delivering smooth, reliable color. This popular variety is also included in the new Otway Mixture, for those who prefer a mixedcolor approach.

Beacon® Otway Mixture — This new combination includes three distinct shades of pink — Lipstick, Rose and Light Pink — for a layered, wellbalanced mix. Their blooms display bright hues that grow consistently in the shade all season long, making them excellent for photography.

Beacon® Cape Pine Mixture — Looking for a combination that’s perfect for celebrating America’s 250th birthday this summer? Featuring vivid Bright Red and White blossoms, this mixture creates crisp contrast in shaded gardens and containers. For added depth, and a subtle red, white and blue effect, the mix pairs well with blueflowering shade plants.

Disease resistance for long-lasting color

Impatiens downy mildew is a common disease that can impact plant performance and flowering over time. Beacon® Impatiens were bred to resist the disease, helping maintain consistent color and vigor throughout the season. That reliability helps gardens maintain a finished, photoready appearance, rather than declining vigor midsummer.

Beacon® Impatiens mixes — including Otway and Cape Pine — are named after locations around the world where Impatiens downy mildew has historically been a challenge, commemorating the company’s success in breeding diseaseresistant plants.

For gardeners looking for reliable results and bold color from the start, ask for Beacon® Impatiens by name at local garden centers and seed retailers.

Learn more about these varieties and find additional garden inspiration at BeaconImpatiens.com/HelloBeacon.