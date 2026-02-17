The Colegrave Seabrook Foundation Announces Production Horticulture Work Experience Bursary

The Colegrave Seabrook Foundation, working in partnership with Hillier Nurseries and the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Bursaries Committee

We are delighted to offer an exceptional bursary supporting work experience at one of the world’s leading horticultural nurseries.

This bursary provides a unique opportunity for horticultural students and those at the start of their careers to gain up to two weeks of hands-on experience at Hillier Nurseries in Hampshire — an internationally renowned nursery with more than 160 years of growing excellence, and recently named International Grower of the Year.

Up to two candidates will be selected for this prestigious placement which will take place at a mutually convenient time between May and September 2026.

The Colegrave Seabrook Foundation is very grateful to Hillier Nurseries and the RHS Bursaries Committee for their support with this bursary opportunity.

To learn more, please visit The Colegrave Seabrook Foundation.