CalFlowers Appoints Gustavo Gilchrist to Board of Directors

CalFlowers (California Association of Flower Growers & Shippers) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gustavo Gilchrist, President of Kennicott Brothers Company, to its Board of Directors. Gilchrist joins the CalFlowers Board alongside Julie Ortiz and John Louie, whose appointments were announced previously.

Gilchrist brings extensive executive leadership, global business experience, and a strong commitment to industry collaboration to the CalFlowers Board. He currently serves as President of Kennicott Brothers Company, one of the largest floral wholesale distribution companies in the United States. Founded in 1881 and headquartered in Chicago, Kennicott Brothers operates across multiple states and is proudly 100% employee-owned, with more than 350 employee-owners nationwide.

Since joining Kennicott in the early 2010s, Gilchrist has played a key role in the company’s strategic growth, operational leadership, and expansion efforts, including recent values-driven acquisitions that strengthen Kennicott’s footprint while maintaining its employee-owned culture.

“Gustavo’s leadership experience, strategic mindset, and dedication to the long-term success of the floral industry make him a valuable addition to the CalFlowers Board,” said Lane DeVries, President of CalFlowers. “His perspective as a wholesaler and ESOP leader will help guide our organization as we continue to serve a diverse and growing membership.”

Gilchrist holds an MBA from IPADE Business School in Mexico and a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana in Colombia. Prior to joining Kennicott, his career included senior leadership roles in the food, chemical, and agrochemical sectors, including serving as Country Manager for Team Foods Mexico.

In addition to his role at Kennicott, Gilchrist is deeply engaged in industry leadership. He has served on the Board of Trustees for the American Floral Endowment (AFE), currently serves on the board of IFD, and has been an active advocate for sustainability initiatives within the floral wholesale sector. He regularly shares insights and best practices through industry forums, including educational webinars in partnership with WFFSA and AFE.

“I’m honored to join the CalFlowers Board and support an organization that plays such a critical role in advancing the floral industry,” said Gilchrist. “I look forward to contributing to CalFlowers’ mission and collaborating with fellow board members to help strengthen our industry for the future.”

