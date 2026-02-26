Making Dreams a Reality! Beacon Impatiens Partners with ‘Roots for Youth’

The 2026 charitable partner for Beacon Impatiens by PanAmerican Seed® will alleviate financial strain for families and students pursuing educational opportunities.

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — PanAmerican Seed® is pleased to announce the charity it will support for the 2026 gardening season through its popular brand of Beacon® Impatiens. This year, the company will partner with Roots for Youth, an organization founded by the Bradford Greenhouses Family Trust in Ontario, Canada, that empowers teens and young adults, who have endured family tragedies, by providing bursaries (scholarships) for post-secondary education.

Roots for Youth Director and President, Len Ferragine, has seen firsthand the heartache caused from a tragic family loss, and how the heavy burden of financial hardship can make pursuing education feel nearly impossible. A lifelong friend and longtime employee passed suddenly at a young age, leaving behind a wife and teenaged children. This event kick-started the charitable organization in 2018 to ensure the proceeds it raises go to deserving children in real need.

“Since helping that first family many years ago, we are now providing aid for 14 young students, paying 100% of their tuition to achieve their post-secondary education,” Ferragine says. “With Roots for Youth support, they can grow to become healthy and resilient contributors in their communities.”

“As we look ahead to 2026, we are committed to ensuring that many more students grappling with loss and hardship find the support they need,” says Jason Hemsworth, Director and Secretary for Roots for Youth. “Thank you, Beacon Impatiens, for joining us in this vital mission and for being a source of hope for those in difficult times.”

“The team behind Beacon Impatiens cares about making an impact in the lives of others, whether in their colorful gardens or by helping their dreams become reality,” says Sarah Makiejus, Global Marketing Manager for PanAmerican Seed. “We look forward to supporting the Roots for Youth movement all season with the assistance of growers and gardeners around the world.”

Beacon Impatiens, a series of I. walleriana with proven high resistance to Impatiens downy mildew, brings flower-filled enjoyment back to shade gardens everywhere. As part of a dedicated mission to “shine the light,” PanAmerican Seed has committed to supporting a new charity each year and bring awareness to organizations providing help to those in need.

Beyond the monetary donation at the completion of the 2026 season, PanAmerican Seed will participate in other fundraising and collaborative events with Roots for Youth. It will also build awareness for this cause through Beacon’s social media channels and consumer website, as well as through customer and media relations.

Stay tuned for ways to promote and contribute to this year’s cause-marketing efforts. Further information about this year’s Beacon Impatiens charity can be found at the website: www.beaconimpatiens.com/shinethelight.

For more information about Beacon Impatiens and to find avenues for ordering seed, explore www.panamseed.com. Contact your preferred supplier for seed availability and help your Beacon Impatiens purchase give back.

About Roots for Youth

Roots for Youth is a charitable foundation established in 2018 by the Ferragine family, founding owners of Bradford Greenhouses Ltd. (Ontario, Canada). The primary focus is to help fund students who are struggling due to difficult family or financial situations The charity creates bursaries to reduce the burden of post-secondary education so that teens and young adults in need can plant their roots and grow to become productive members of the community.

About PanAmerican Seed

PanAmerican Seed is an internationally renowned breeder and producer of seed-raised flowers and vegetables based in West Chicago, IL, that produces high-quality and best-performing varieties. Research facilities in North and South America, the Pacific Rim and Europe enable us to test and evaluate new varieties under numerous climate conditions. Our state-of-the-art seed distribution center guarantees quick, efficient processing of orders for our worldwide customers.