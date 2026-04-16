Celebrity Tattoo Artist Kat Von D’s Black Tulip Field Draws Crowds

By Mark Stitz, WCPO Cincinnati

April 16, 2026 | 1 min to read

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Image Credits: @thekatvond and @hellovevay Instagram Profiles

VEVAY, Ind. — For the third year, Kat Von D and Vevay, Indiana native Lisa Fisher have worked together to create a unique spring attraction.

Along with the community’s help, they planted 15,000 black tulips just outside Von D’s home in Vevay. The tulips are peaking now, so this could be your last weekend to see them.

Von D said she purchased her home from Fisher, who still owns the adjacent field where the tulips are planted.

To read and watch more, please visit WCPO Cincinnati.

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