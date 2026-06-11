Bitchin’ Chips Made With Almond Oil Arrive at Kroger

Carlsbad, CA – Bitchin’ Sauce, the California-born brand known for its crave-worthy dips, is bringing the crunch to Kroger. Bitchin’ Chips are now on shelves across nearly 1,500 Kroger banner stores nationwide, the brand’s largest chip rollout to date and a major step in bringing the full Bitchin’ Sauce experience to snackers everywhere.

Kroger shoppers have long found Bitchin’ Sauce in the refrigerated deli case. Now they can grab the perfect crunch companion from the chip aisle. Bitchin’ Chips were built to be the ultimate dip vehicle; sturdy enough to scoop, the perfect sprinkle of salt, and made with the same clean-ingredient standards the brand is known for.

“Bringing Bitchin’ Chips to Kroger stores is a milestone we’re incredibly excited about,” said Starr Edwards, Founder & CEO of Bitchin’ Sauce. “These chips were made to be a crunchy companion to our dips, but turns out they are the best chip out there! Now Kroger shoppers can grab both in one trip.”

Made with white corn, expeller-pressed almond oil, and sea salt, Bitchin’ Chips are vegan, gluten free, and deliver a craveable crunch that stands up to even the heartiest dips.

Bitchin’ Chips are now available at Kroger banner stores, including select Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, Kroger, QFC, Ralph’s, and Smith’s locations.

ABOUT BITCHIN’ SAUCE

Born from a mom’s heart and made famous at farmers markets across Southern California, Bitchin’ Sauce is the cult-favorite, almond-based dip that’s taken taste buds by storm. What began as a creamy, plant-based staple has evolved into a bold, flavor-forward brand expanding beyond the dip aisle with innovative, better-for-you offerings that bring the same craveable attitude to new categories across the store. Plant-based, gluten-free, and endlessly versatile, Bitchin’ products make everything taste Bitchin’, from veggies and burgers to tacos, bowls, and beyond.

Outside the kitchen, Bitchin’ Sauce is dedicated to giving back through its Bitchin’ Givin’ Program, donating time, resources, and product to support communities in need. Guided by the company’s core values to “Do Good, Be Good,” Bitchin’ Sauce has contributed thousands of volunteer hours and philanthropic efforts to organizations that make the world a little more Bitchin’.For more information, visit www.bitchinsauce.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook @bitchinsauce.