AeriTek Becomes a Leader in U.S. Commercial Foodservice Refrigeration With Its Latest Acquisitions

Kennesaw, GA – AeriTek Global Holdings LLC (“AeriTek” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point Capital”), announced the completion of the acquisition of the foodservice refrigeration and HVAC assets of National Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Products, Inc., operating under the Continental Refrigerator (“Continental”) and National Comfort Products (“NCP”) brands. The acquisition further expands AeriTek’s presence in the U.S. foodservice equipment market, positioning the Company as a leading commercial foodservice refrigeration manufacturer. As AeriTek’s third North American acquisition in less than eight months, the transaction underscores continued momentum in executing its strategic growth plan.

Bensalem, PA-based Continental and NCP have built a distinguished reputation for high-quality, configurable products and build-to-order flexibility, serving more than 850 customers across the United States. Continental’s commercial kitchen equipment portfolio – encompassing reach-in coolers and freezers, sandwich prep worktops, pizza prep units and griddle stands – is highly complementary to AeriTek’s existing “front of the house” beverage merchandising and display offerings. Together, the combined business is now positioned to deliver a comprehensive suite of equipment solutions spanning the full foodservice environment. Continental’s long-standing dealer relationships and buying group partnerships further strengthen AeriTek’s go-to-market infrastructure and accelerate its penetration of the U.S. foodservice channel. NCP’s thru-the-wall packaged and split HVAC systems, serving multi-unit residential applications, extend the platform’s reach into adjacent commercial end markets characterized by durable, replacement-driven demand.

“Adding Continental Refrigerator and National Comfort Products is a defining step for AeriTek’s Value Creation Plan,” said Antony Besso, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of AeriTek. “These are brands that dealers and end customers have relied on for over three decades. Their reputation for quality, extensive customization capabilities and a highly experienced management team make this combination an optimal fit for our platform.”

“This acquisition is exactly the type of transaction we envisioned when we first invested in AeriTek,” added Mark Paolano, Partner at Mill Point Capital. “With Continental’s stainless steel kitchen equipment alongside the existing beverage merchandising and display capabilities, AeriTek now offers products that span the full foodservice environment, from front-of-house merchandising to back-of-house kitchen refrigeration and food processing products. That breadth is unique in our industry and gives customers a single partner for their full equipment needs.”

“Over the past year, AeriTek has completed three acquisitions that have fundamentally reshaped the business,” commented Sebastian Bustamante, Principal at Mill Point Capital. “With multiple U.S. manufacturing facilities and deeply entrenched relationships across the largest dealers and buying groups in the foodservice channel, the Company has built meaningful domestic scale. AeriTek is now well-positioned to drive cross-selling, capture operational efficiencies and drive tangible growth across the portfolio.”

McDermott Will & Schulte LLP served as legal counsel to Mill Point Capital and AeriTek.

Woodward Park Partners, LLC served as financial advisor to National Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Products, Inc. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel.

About AeriTek

Since its inception in 1941, AeriTek has been a trailblazer in the commercial refrigeration and foodservice equipment markets, doing business as Imbera, Torrey, QBD, Minus Forty and Federal. AeriTek offers an expansive portfolio of highly customized products, setting itself apart through relentless product innovation and delivering best-in-class quality. Additionally, AeriTek is an industry leader in sustainability standards and aftermarket services. AeriTek is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA. For more information please visit https://aeritekna.com.

About Continental and NCP

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, Continental and NCP are two primary brands of National Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Products, Inc. Continental designs and manufactures commercial foodservice refrigeration solutions, including reach-in coolers and freezers, sandwich prep worktops, pizza prep equipment bases, griddle stands and bar equipment, serving a diverse base of dealers and end customers across the foodservice industry. NCP designs and manufactures thru-the-wall HVAC systems for multi-family residential applications, offering both packaged and split system configurations. For more information, please visit www.continentalrefrigerator.com and www.nationalcomfortproducts.com.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies across the Business Services, Industrials and IT Services sectors throughout North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investment professionals, Executive Partners and Functional Experts seeks portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.