Bitchin’ Sauce Founder and CEO Starr Edwards Named the 2026 Specialty Food Association Leadership Award Winner for Citizenship

Edwards recognized for her pioneering philanthropic programs and people-first leadership

Carlsbad, CA — Bitchin’ Sauce, the beloved almond-based dip brand founded in San Diego, announces that founder and CEO Starr Edwards has been named the recipient of the 2026 Specialty Food Association (SFA) Leadership Award for Citizenship. The annual award recognizes individuals who improve lives through ethical business practices or philanthropic work, honoring leaders who are actively shaping the specialty food market through vision, energy, and generosity.

“Being recognized for citizenship means the world to me, because it’s the work I care most about,” said Starr Edwards, Founder & CEO of Bitchin’ Sauce. “Bitchin’ Sauce has always been about more than what’s in the tub, it’s about taking care of people; those inside our company and out in our community.”

For Edwards, creating a great product has always gone hand in hand with building a great company. She is the driving force behind Bitchin’ Givin’, the brand’s philanthropic arm dedicated to supporting community organizations across Southern California. She also pioneered Bitchin’ Kids, an innovative workplace program that provides on-site childcare and a flexible stipend model, setting a new standard for how food companies can support working parents and has influenced family-forward thinking across the industry.

Through volunteer partnerships, community activations, and hands-on engagement, Edwards has made service a core pillar of Bitchin’ Sauce’s culture, not an afterthought. Looking ahead, she plans to guide the brand into new product categories, culinary storytelling, and expanded community initiatives.

ABOUT BITCHIN’ SAUCE

Born from a mom’s heart and made famous at farmers markets across Southern California, Bitchin’ Sauce is the cult-favorite, almond-based dip that’s taken taste buds by storm. What began as a creamy, plant-based staple has evolved into a bold, flavor-forward brand expanding beyond the dip aisle with innovative, better-for-you offerings that bring the same craveable attitude to new categories across the store. Plant-based, gluten-free, and endlessly versatile, Bitchin’ products make everything taste Bitchin’, from veggies and burgers to tacos, bowls, and beyond.

Outside the kitchen, Bitchin’ Sauce is dedicated to giving back through its Bitchin’ Givin’ Program, donating time, resources, and product to support communities in need. Guided by the company’s core values to “Do Good, Be Good,” Bitchin’ Sauce has contributed thousands of volunteer hours and philanthropic efforts to organizations that make the world a little more Bitchin’.

For more information, visit www.bitchinsauce.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook @bitchinsauce.

