Zahav Foods Debuts Hummus Schug, Its First Flavored Hummus

From five-time James Beard Award–winning restaurateurs Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook, Hummus Schug pairs Zahav Foods’ signature Restaurant-Recipe Hummus with Schug—the fiery Yemenite green-chile condiment—and is now available at select Whole Foods Market locations



PHILADELPHIA — Zahav Foods, the CPG brand co-founded in 2024 by five-time James Beard Award–winning restaurateurs Chef Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook of the Michelin Recommended Zahav Restaurant in Philadelphia—has launched Hummus Schug, its first flavored hummus and debut line extension. Solomonov and Cook are also the trailblazing team behind Laser Wolf, K’Far, Federal Donuts & Chicken, and other acclaimed Philadelphia restaurants.

Hummus Schug features the Zahav Restaurant-Recipe Hummus base and a topping of Schug—a fiery, herbaceous Yemenite condiment made from fresh green chiles—designed to be swirled together at the table. Its layered flavor is driven by serrano peppers, parsley and cilantro; a fragrant spice blend of coriander, cumin and cardamom; and garlic, lemon and olive oil for brightness. The Zahav Hummus itself offers an expert balance of flavor that relies on just six natural ingredients and no added oils: tehina, chickpeas, lemon juice, salt, cumin, and garlic. Zahav Hummus is made with approximately four times the amount of premium roasted tehina (sourced from Soom Foods) as other brands, and was the first tehina-forward style of hummus on U.S. grocery shelves.

Retailing in a 10 oz package for $7.99 alongside the company’s original Zahav Hummus product, Zahav Hummus Schug is now available in more than 150 Whole Foods Market locations across 16 states, spanning Pennsylvania, DMV, Rocky Mountain, and South Pacific regions, with distribution in markets including Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

“There’s a freshness to schug that you don’t find in other spicy condiments,” said Steven Cook, co-founder of Zahav Foods. “It’s one of my favorite flavors in the world—if you can take a little heat, it belongs on just about anything. On Zahav Hummus, it’s tough to top.”

Zahav Foods first launched its restaurant-recipe Zahav Hummus exclusively at Whole Foods Market in January 2024, where it quickly became one of the fastest growing hummus brands on the market. By September 2024, Zahav Hummus had expanded to Whole Foods Market locations nationwide.

In October 2025, the brand introduced Zahav Hummus Singles—four 2-oz cups per pack, delivering the same restaurant-recipe hummus in a portable, single-serve format. Singles debuted at Harris Teeter and are also carried at select independent retailers. Today, Zahav Hummus can also be found at select Philadelphia-area Wegmans; more than 200 Harris Teeter stores across the DMV, the South, and Florida; Pop Up Grocer in New York City; McCaffrey’s in PA and NJ; and additional independent retailers nationwide.

For Solomonov and Cook, Zahav Foods represents eighteen years (since Zahav Restaurant’s founding) of refining a single dish to its ideal form. The hummus that opens every meal at Zahav is now available at home too—as a starter, a centerpiece, or a dip worth building a meal around.

For more information about Zahav Foods, please visit www.zahavfoods.com. For Mike and Steve’s recipes with Zahav Hummus, visit us on IG at @zahavfoods.

About Zahav Foods

Founded in 2024, Zahav Foods brings the tradition, expertise, and unparalleled flavors of the five-time James Beard Award–winning Zahav restaurant kitchen to yours. The company’s flagship product, Zahav Hummus, is the dish that begins every meal at the restaurant—a recipe that owners Chef Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook spent more than fifteen years perfecting. Built on a tehina-forward foundation and just six natural ingredients (with no added oils), Zahav Hummus is available at Whole Foods Market nationwide along with select retailers across the U.S., including Wegmans, Harris Teeter, and Pop Up Grocer. In 2026, Zahav Foods introduced Hummus Schug, its first flavored hummus and line extension, pairing the signature Zahav Hummus base with Schug—a fiery, herbaceous Yemenite green-chile condiment; it is now available exclusively at select Whole Foods Market locations. For snacking on the go, Zahav Hummus Singles deliver the same restaurant-recipe hummus in a portable, single-serve format—four 2-oz cups per pack—available at Harris Teeter and select independent retailers.