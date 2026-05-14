Bitchin’ Chips Land at Costco

Carlsbad, CA – Bitchin’ Sauce, the California-born brand known for its crave-worthy dips, is bringing its newest innovation to shelves in a big way. Bitchin’ Chips are now available at Costco locations across the Northwest, giving fans an all-new way to scoop, crunch, and snack in Bitchin’ style.

Crafted with expeller-pressed almond oil and simple, real food ingredients, Bitchin’ Chips were built to deliver on both flavor and function. Designed as the ultimate pairing for Bitchin’ Sauce, these chips are a delicious crunch and reliable scoop every time.

“Seeing Bitchin’ Chips hit Costco shelves in the NW is a huge moment for us,” said Starr Edwards, Founder & CEO of Bitchin’ Sauce. “We created these chips to be the ultimate dip companion, and now even more people can experience that go-to bite.”

Made with white corn, expeller-pressed almond oil, and sea salt, Bitchin’ Chips keep things simple while delivering a craveable crunch that stands up to even the heartiest dips.

Each Costco offering includes two bags of Bitchin’ Chips, making it easy to stock up for gatherings, snacking, and everything in between.

Why Bitchin’ Chips stand out:

Cooked in expeller-pressed almond oil

Made with simple, real food ingredients

Natural source of vitamin E

Sturdy chip that won’t crumble

Balanced, versatile flavor from sea salt

Now available in Costco warehouses throughout the Northwest, Bitchin’ Chips continue to expand the brand’s reach beyond the tub, bringing fans a chip that’s ready for every dip, party, and snack moment.

ABOUT BITCHIN’ SAUCE

Born from a mom’s heart and made famous at farmers markets across Southern California, Bitchin’ Sauce is the cult-favorite, almond-based dip that’s taken taste buds by storm. What began as a creamy, plant-based staple has evolved into a bold, flavor-forward brand expanding beyond the dip aisle with innovative, better-for-you offerings that bring the same craveable attitude to new categories across the store. Plant-based, gluten-free, and endlessly versatile, Bitchin’ products make everything taste Bitchin’, from veggies and burgers to tacos, bowls, and beyond.

Outside the kitchen, Bitchin’ Sauce is dedicated to giving back through its Bitchin’ Givin’ Program, donating time, resources, and product to support communities in need. Guided by the company’s core values to “Do Good, Be Good,” Bitchin’ Sauce has contributed thousands of volunteer hours and philanthropic efforts to organizations that make the world a little more Bitchin’.For more information, visit www.bitchinsauce.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook @bitchinsauce.