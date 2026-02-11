Bitchin’ Sauce Launches Bitchin’ Chips, Crafted with California Almond Oil

Carlsbad, CA – Bitchin’ Sauce, the California-born brand known for its crave-worthy dips, is expanding beyond the refrigerator with the launch of Bitchin’ Chips, a bold new chip made with expeller-pressed almond oil and simple, real food ingredients.

Built as the perfect partner to Bitchin’ Sauce, Bitchin’ Chips are designed to hold up. No crumbling. No breaking. Just a strong, scoopable chip that delivers flavor and function in every bite.

“Our heritage has always been California almonds,” said Starr Edwards, Founder & CEO of Bitchin’ Sauce. “Creating a chip made with almond oil felt like a natural extension of who we are. These chips were made to dip, and made to do it well. I can’t stop eating them, they are so delicious!”

Made with just white corn, expeller-pressed almond oil, and sea salt, Bitchin’ Chips keep the ingredient list wholesome while delivering craveable flavor and satisfying crunch.

Why Bitchin’ Chips Stand Out:

Cooked in expeller-pressed almond oil

Made with simple, real food ingredients

Natural source of vitamin E

Sturdy chip that won’t crumble

that won’t crumble Balanced,versatile flavor from sea salt

Bitchin’ Chips stay true to the brand’s roots while expanding the Bitchin’ experience beyond the tub, bringing fans a better chip that’s just as bold, thoughtful, and California-born as the sauce that started it all.

ABOUT BITCHIN’ SAUCE

Born from a mom’s heart and made famous at farmers markets across Southern California, Bitchin’ Sauce is the cult-favorite, almond-based dip that’s taking taste buds by storm. Plant-based, gluten-free, and endlessly versatile, Bitchin’ Sauce makes everything taste Bitchin’, from veggies and burgers to tacos, bowls, and beyond. Outside the kitchen, Bitchin’ Sauce is dedicated to giving back through its Bitchin’ Givin’ Program, donating time, resources, and product to support communities in need. Guided by the company’s core values to “Do Good, Be Good,” Bitchin’ Sauce has contributed thousands of volunteer hours and philanthropic efforts to organizations that make the world a little more Bitchin’.

