Ancient Crunch Expands to Whole Foods Market

Premium Better-for-You Snack Brand Launches in 400 Whole Foods Stores Nationwide



LOS ANGELES — Ancient Crunch, parent company of MASA and Vandy, announced its launch at Whole Foods Market landing in 400 stores nationwide.

The launch marks a pivotal milestone for Ancient Crunch as the brand continues to scale nationally within premium grocery. As the nation’s leading natural and organic foods retailer, Whole Foods Market is the ideal place for a brand built on uncompromising sourcing and traditional methods.

“We’re extremely excited to be bringing MASA and Vandy to their shelves and view this launch as the next step in our mission to bring real food to everyone,” said Seth Goldstein and Steven Rofrano, co-founders of Ancient Crunch.

MASA is a traditional tortilla chip made from organic, nixtamalized corn and fried exclusively in 100% grass-fed and finished beef tallow. MASA delivers authentic flavor with zero seed oils. Each chip is crafted with care using ancestral methods, reflecting Ancient Crunch’s commitment to uncompromising standards and real food integrity.

Vandy extends the same philosophy to kettle-style potato chips. Cooked in grass-fed beef tallow and seasoned with simple, straightforward ingredients, Vandy delivers bold, nostalgic flavors without industrial oils, fillers, or artificial additives.

Both MASA and Vandy will be included in Whole Foods stores, featuring four core flavors:

MASA

MASA Original Flavor

MASA Lime

Vandy

Vandy OG

Vandy French Onion

MASA and Vandy are now available in more than 3,000 stores nationwide, including Sprouts, Target, Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Citarella, Meadow Lane, Happier Grocery, SunLife Organics, Nude Miami, The Fresh Market, Butterfields, and Pavilions, with additional national partners slated for 2026. The products are also currently sold on Amazon, expanding access for customers across the country.

About Ancient Crunch

Ancient Crunch believes the most nourishing foods are the ones rooted in tradition. The company is committed to reviving real-food cooking methods and crafting snacks made with uncompromising standards — no seed oils, no fillers, no artificial ingredients. Just clean, craveable foods made the way they used to be.