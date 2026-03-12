BioMar Launches a New Functional Feed to Support Sea Bass During Bacterial Challenges

BioMar has launched SmartCare Defence, a new functional feed solution designed to support sea bass health and reduce mortality linked to bacterial infections during high-risk periods in Mediterranean farming.

Bacterial diseases remain one of the most significant challenges for sea bass production; the seasonality of the outbreaks is well known. While vaccination strategies have improved control against certain pathogens, bacterial outbreaks caused by species within genera such as Photobacterium, Vibrio and Aeromonas continue to drive losses at farm level. At the same time, the sector is moving towards reduced reliance on medicated feeds, increasing the need for nutritional tools that support the fish’s natural defenses.

SmartCare Defence is the result of more than five years of research and development, combining controlled laboratory trials with large-scale commercial validation. The solution is part of BioMar’s SmartCare program, which focuses on functional nutrition strategies tailored to specific production challenges.

“The goal was to develop a feed solution that works with the fish’s own defence mechanisms, rather than reacting once problems occur,” says Elena Planas, Veterinarian at BioMar. “SmartCare Defence is designed to be used proactively, particularly ahead of periods when bacterial pressure is known to increase.”

The concept behind SmartCare Defence is built on a functional package of ingredients with optimized micro-nutrients, formulated to reduce bacterial growth, support intestinal integrity and immune function. Controlled challenge trials with Photobacterium damselae piscicida demonstrated a significant reduction in mortality. These results were consistently confirmed under commercial farming conditions, where overall mortality was reduced during periods of elevated disease pressure.

“It’s a new tool for an improved comprehensive health management” says Bruno Noguerra, Product Manager at BioMar. “Seeing comparable survival benefits in both controlled trials and real production environments gives farmers confidence that this is a practical, reliable tool they can integrate into their health management strategies.”

Further scientific evaluation included gene expression analyses in key organs such as the intestine and kidney, confirming positive effects on intestinal integrity and immune-related pathways.

SmartCare Defence is suitable for all production phases and farming systems and is particularly recommended ahead of predictable risk periods. The product will be available for order from March 2026, supported by BioMar’s technical service teams to assist with implementation and on-farm follow-up.