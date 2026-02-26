BioMar Builds New Capacity in China

Following a successful growth journey in collaboration with the joint venture partner Tongwei, the production facility in Wuxi will during 2026 be expanded to encompass two lines. The purpose is not only to double capacity in Wuxi, but also to serve new customer segments, being able to produce speciality products for primary growth stages as well as for new high-end species.

Today, the Wuxi production facility in China mainly serves farmers within high-end species such as trout, salmon, sturgeon, largemouth bass, turbot and yellow croaker. As the new line will bring new technological opportunities to the facility, it opens to produce advanced nursery feed as well as feed for new species such as Japanese eel, grouper and mandarin fish.

A Successful Foothold in China

BioMar has been present in China since 2016, working together with the joint venture partner Tongwei. While the production facility in Wuxi was built as a greenfield, enabling a core BioMar manufacturing set-up, the production facility in Zhuhai (Haiwei) was acquired into the joint venture from Tongwei as it was successful serving the high-end species such as seabass and snakehead, targeted by the joint venture. Today, the two production facilities have a joint capacity of 200,000 tonnes, which with the increasing market interest in the product portfolio is about to limit the growth opportunities of the company.

“In recent years, we have developed a substantial business presence in China, where we collaborate with customers to introduce innovative feed solutions grounded in BioMar’s research and global experience with high-value species and sustainable aquaculture nutrition. Our goal is to elevate this success by expanding the production capacity in Wuxi with 50,000 tonnes, while integrating advanced technological capabilities into our production facility,” states Carlos Diaz, CEO, BioMar Group.

The expansion with a new line in China is a part of the overall BioMar growth strategy, expanding into new markets in close collaboration with customers and business partners. During the last decade, the company has built up business and production capacity in new geographies such as China, Ecuador, Australia, Iceland and Vietnam, and expanded into new business areas such as intelligent feeding technologies:

“We have built a solid model expanding the business, being ambitious in our growth aspirations, while ensuring that each courageous step into new markets is being nurtured and integrated into the BioMar business model. I see this clearly reflected in our books, where investments have historically been followed by growth in volumes and earnings, creating a strong global business for BioMar”, reflects Carlos Diaz.

It is expected that the new line in Wuxi will be commissioned in the first quarter of 2027.

About BioMar

BioMar is an innovator in high performance aquaculture feed dedicated to doing our part in creating a healthy and sustainable global aquaculture industry. BioMar operates 16 feed factories across the globe in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Scotland, Spain, France, Greece, Turkey, China, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Australia. Worldwide, we supply feed to around 90 countries and for more than 45 different species. BioMar is wholly owned by the Danish industrial group Schouw & Co., which is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.