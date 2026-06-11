BioMar Sagun Achieves ASC Feed Certification

BioMar Sagun has achieved ASC Feed Certification, strengthening BioMar’s ability to supply ASC-conforming feed solutions across the country and other key export markets. The certification marks another important milestone in the expansion of BioMar’s global network of ASC-certified production facilities.

The achievement marks another important step in BioMar’s ongoing work to support customers supplying ASC-certified seafood. As market demand for certified products continues to grow, access to ASC-conforming feed is becoming increasingly important for producers across the value chain.

The ASC Feed Standard sets out requirements covering environmental responsibility, social and labour rights, health and safety, and responsible sourcing practices. Certification demonstrates BioMar Sagun’s ability to meet these requirements while supporting transparency and traceability throughout the feed supply chain.

“Achieving this certification reflects the dedication of our team and our commitment to supporting customers with feed solutions aligned with recognised industry standards,” says Yasemin Issever, Managing Director at BioMar Sagun. “It strengthens our ability to serve producers in Turkey and the wider export markets while supporting their certification ambitions.”

The certification is particularly relevant for producers supplying international markets where demand for certified seafood continues to increase. By expanding the availability of ASC-conforming feed, BioMar helps customers maintain compliance with certification requirements while strengthening responsible sourcing practices throughout the value chain.

BioMar has steadily expanded its network of ASC-certified facilities in recent years, including sites in Chile, Ecuador, Spain, Costa Rica, Norway, Denmark, France and the United Kingdom. The addition of BioMar Sagun further strengthens this network and expands regional access to ASC-conforming feed solutions.