Rep. Nancy Mace Reintroduces Legislation to Protect Commercial Fishing Industry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Local lawmakers are looking to protect our shrimp and seafood industry by introducing legislation that would expand federal relief to commercial fishermen.

The Protect American Fisheries Act of 2025 is being reintroduced in the U.S. House by Rep. Nance Mace. It would amend the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery and Conservation Management Act to include economic harm when a disaster is declared, protecting the commercial fishing industry and coastal communities against foreign competition.

“This is a big deal for a lot of reasons because we want U.S. companies and restaurants to buy American-made, particularly South Carolina-made shrimp and fish,” Mace said. “We want to protect the way of life and commercial fisheries, fishermen, the shrimping industry – this does that.”

