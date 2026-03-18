GAPP Names Industry Veteran Ron Rogness Interim Executive Director

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) today named Ron Rogness to the role of Interim Executive Director following the departure of CEO Craig Morris. In this role, Rogness, currently the Director of Industry Relations, Partnerships and Fishery Analysis for GAPP, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the organization and will report to the GAPP Board of Directors.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Ron’s knowledge and experience to assist in the transition to the new CEO, said GAPP Chairman Jim Johnson. “Ron has been an integral member of the GAPP team for the past five years and understands GAPP, the fishery, and industry as well as anyone. GAPP will conduct a thorough search for the next CEO to lead GAPP and build on the tremendous progress GAPP has made in building the Wild Alaska Pollock brand in both domestic and international markets.”

“I very much appreciate the Board’s confidence in naming me to this role,” said Rogness. “The Alaska pollock fishery and the people that work within the industry are extremely important to me and I am very proud to represent them during this transition.”

About GAPP

The Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) is a nonprofit that advocates for one of the world’s most sustainable and nutritious seafood products, U.S.-caught Wild Alaska Pollock. Our mission is to build demand and awareness for the fish through driving product innovation, conducting research, and creating awareness about product quality and the responsibly managed fishery the product comes from. Learn more at www.alaskapollock.org.