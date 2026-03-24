Aquamar Unveils Bold New Brand Identity and Expanded Portfolio

The refreshed look and breakthrough product lineup signal a new era for convenient seafood

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Aquamar, a global leader in surimi and convenient seafood, debuted a striking new brand identity and expanded product portfolio at the 2026 Seafood Expo North America (SENA) in Boston. The transformation marks a decisive step forward for the company as it challenges convention and reshapes how seafood shows up in the modern kitchen.

Seafood has long been perceived as complicated or intimidating to make at home. Aquamar is changing that. With a bold new visual identity and a growing lineup of fully cooked, value-added products, the brand is making high-quality seafood more accessible, more convenient, and more relevant to everyday meals.

Founded in California, Aquamar has spent decades pushing the category forward; from pioneering surimi-based seafood alternatives to helping popularize the California roll. This refresh builds on that legacy while signaling a new chapter focused on modern consumers and operators who want flavor, quality, and simplicity without compromise.

To achieve its new design, Aquamar brought on Canadian creative advertising agency, ONE23WEST. Anchored by the tagline “fuss-free seafood,” the rebrand introduces a refreshed logo, updated website, and modernized packaging system featuring vibrant visuals and dynamic, in-motion graphics designed to capture the anticipation and enjoyment of every bite. Updated imagery will inspire new ways to enjoy seafood and connect Aquamar to aspirational, everyday moments. The new look is unapologetically bold, showcasing a new “Big Fish Energy” brand attitude, built to stand out in a category that has traditionally played it safe.

“Seafood has been stuck in a visual rut for a long time. Same colors, same clichés, same safe decisions that disappear on the shelf. Aquamar gave us permission to do the opposite,” said Jeff Harrison, partner and head of design at ONE23WEST. “We built a brand and packaging design system that demands attention, stands out on the shelf, and actually feels alive — breaking through both the visual sameness of the category and the intimidation factor of seafood by making it fun, vibrant, and approachable.”

The new brand identity officially launched March 15 at SENA with a media preview highlighting innovation across the portfolio. New offerings include a refrigerated, fully cooked line of Pan-Seared Creamy Basil Pesto Pacific Cod, Pan-Seared Spiced Chile Lime Pacific Cod, and Pan-Seared Lemon Butter Pacific Cod, as well as frozen Crispy Scallop Bites, and Salmon Wellington with Cheddar, Lemon, and Spinach. Each product is designed to eliminate preparation barriers while delivering restaurant-quality flavor at home.

“The seafood industry is overdue for disruption,” said Daryl Gormley, CEO of Aquamar. “For too long, seafood has been seen as intimidating or occasional. Meanwhile, protein demand is rising and updated U.S. dietary guidance continues to encourage Americans to eat more seafood. There’s a clear opportunity to make seafood an accessible, dependable center-of-the-plate choice. Our new brand and expanded portfolio are built to do exactly that.”

Designed for consumers who want high-quality protein without added complexity, Aquamar products are flavorful, approachable, and easy to prepare. The surimi portfolio is available at major retailers, including Walmart, and the new refrigerated and frozen items are being sold nationwide in an effort to bring convenient seafood solutions to consumers across the country.

By pairing deep seafood expertise with the innovative spirit of California, Aquamar is not just updating its look, it is redefining expectations for the category.

For more information, visit AquamarSeafood.com.

About Aquamar

Aquamar is where innovative California energy meets serious seafood know-how. Backed by decades of surimi expertise, proprietary production technology and expanding operational capabilities, Aquamar crafts premium surimi and craveable, convenient seafood that delivers on flavor, quality and consistency across North America.

Born in California and fueled by a surf-inspired spirit, Aquamar has always pushed beyond the expected; reimagining how seafood fits into modern life. From pioneering surimi-based seafood alternatives to helping popularize the California roll, the brand has been at the forefront of making seafood more approachable, versatile and convenient.

Today, Aquamar operates state-of-the-art, SQF-certified facilities in the Los Angeles and New York City regions and proudly participates in the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification program—pairing culinary creativity with responsible sourcing. Follow Aquamar at aquamarseafood.com or on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

