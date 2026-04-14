PA Beef Council Fuels Student Athletes at PIAA Wrestling Championships, Reinforcing Beef as the Preferred Protein

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Beef Council, funded by the Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative (NEBPI), a subcontractor of the Beef Checkoff, continued its partnership with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, (PIAA) at the 2026 PIAA Wrestling Championships, bringing energy, nutrition, and engagement to one of the Commonwealth’s premier high school athletic events.

Held March 5–7 at the Giant Center in Hershey, the championships welcomed 728 student-athletes, 220 schools, and more than 50,000 attendees from across Pennsylvania. Throughout the event, the Beef Council distributed 3,600 beef sticks to athletes and attendees, helping fuel performance and recovery during the three-day competition.

Now in its fourth year as the Preferred Protein of the PIAA, beef continues to play a key role in supporting student-athletes with high-quality nutrition that promotes strength, endurance, and recovery.

“Events like the PIAA Wrestling Championships give us an opportunity to connect directly with student-athletes and show how beef can help fuel their performance,” said Nichole Hockenberry, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Beef Council. “We’re proud to support these athletes and reinforce the importance of nutrient-dense, high-quality protein as part of a balanced diet.”

Fueling Performance On and Off the Mat

Beef sticks were distributed to athletes during weigh-ins and throughout the competition, providing a convenient, protein-rich option to support energy and recovery during the demanding tournament.

In addition to product distribution, the Pennsylvania Beef Council engaged athletes, coaches, and fans with interactive experiences throughout the arena, including beef trivia, sports nutrition resources, and recipe ideas designed to help athletes incorporate beef into their training routines.

The popular “Beef Flex” activation also returned, inviting fans to show off their best flex, adding an extra level of excitement and crowd participation to the championship atmosphere.

Strengthening the Connection Between Nutrition and Athletics

Through its ongoing partnership with PIAA, the Pennsylvania Beef Council through NEBPI continues to highlight beef as a trusted source of protein for student-athletes across the Commonwealth.

Beef provides essential nutrients, including high-quality protein, iron, zinc, and B vitamins, which are critical for muscle development, endurance, and overall performance.

By maintaining a strong presence at high-profile athletic events, the Pennsylvania Beef Council is helping educate athletes, coaches, and families on the role of nutrition in performance, while supporting Pennsylvania’s beef producers and the communities they serve.

Learn more about beef’s role in sports nutrition:

https://www.nebpi.org/health-wellness/sports-nutrition-game-plan

To learn more about the PA Beef Council, contact Nichole Hockenberry, PA Beef Council Executive Director at nhockenberry@pabeef.org or 1-888-4BEEFPA.



The Pennsylvania Beef Council is a producer-controlled and funded organization, which administers the Beef Checkoff Program in Pennsylvania. The Beef Checkoff Program assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. Checkoff revenues may be used for promotion, education and research programs to improve the marketing climate for beef.