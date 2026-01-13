Pre Brands’ Grass-Fed, Grass-Finished Beef Supports Balanced, Better-for-You Eating in 2026

CHICAGO — As we head into the new year, many consumers are moving away from the familiar cycle of December overindulgence followed by restrictive January “resets.” Instead, the emerging mindset centers on balance: eating in a way that supports health goals without sacrificing satisfaction. Pre® Brands is helping fuel that shift with its 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef, offering a nutrient-dense option that supports an “eat better, not less” approach to the year ahead.

High-protein diets remain the number one eating pattern in the U.S.*, and 61% of consumers say they’ve increased their protein intake because it makes meals more filling and satisfying^. With over 21 grams of protein per serving and no added hormones or antibiotics, Pre’s cuts pair naturally with balanced, nutrient-forward recipes that emphasize flavor without compromise. Highlights include:

92% Lean Ground Beef – A versatile, nutrient-dense option for high-protein meals. It anchors Pre’s Easy Whole30 Chili , a cleaner, vegetable-forward take on a comfort classic that supports balanced January eating.

– A versatile, nutrient-dense option for high-protein meals. It anchors Pre’s , a cleaner, vegetable-forward take on a comfort classic that supports balanced January eating. 85% Lean Ground Beef – Ideal for meal prep and accessible better-for-you recipes. It features in Pre’s Italian Sous Vide Beef Egg Bites , a protein-rich breakfast or snack designed for convenience without compromise.

– Ideal for meal prep and accessible better-for-you recipes. It features in Pre’s , a protein-rich breakfast or snack designed for convenience without compromise. New York Strip Steak – A naturally rich, high-quality cut that delivers indulgence without excess. It shines in lighter, herb-driven preparations such as Pre’s New York Strip with Salsa Verde, which balances the strip’s flavor with fresh, vibrant ingredients. For a lunch twist on the classic cut, try Pre’s New York Strip with Ponzu Sauce, which uses tender strip steak alongside crisp vegetables, bright citrus and a tangy ponzu sauce dressing to create a satisfying dish that’s both energizing and clean.

“Rather than over-consuming and then trying to ‘reset’ in January, people are choosing to be more mindful of their whole food choices,” said Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer, Pre Brands. “With high-quality, responsibly sourced beef that delivers on taste, nutrition and satisfaction, Pre helps consumers start the year strong without feeling like they have to sacrifice.”

Pre® Brands is making balanced eating effortless this January with nutrient-dense options and practical guidance. EatPre.com features tips for cooking the perfect steak with any method (including this helpful steak temperature chart), alongside wholesome, protein-forward recipes that deliver flavor and satisfaction without overindulgence. Pre’s portfolio of products is available nationwide at grocery, club, and e-commerce channels including Instacart. For more information, visit www.eatpre.com or follow @eatpre on Facebook and Instagram.

About Pre® Brands

Pre® Brands is one of the leading grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins available nationwide at grocery, club, and e-commerce channel including Instacart or find a retailer near you at www.eatpre.com/store-locator. Pre® beef is sourced from cattle in New Zealand and Australia and are 100% pasture raised and grazed for their whole lives on lush nutrient-rich grasses in accordance with the strictest beef standards in the world. This commitment to a 100% grass-fed and grass-finished, wet-aged process results in high-quality, great tasting lean beef products with transparency from pasture to package to plate. Pre®’s portfolio of products includes steaks, ground beef, marinades and seasonal items that have no added hormones, are Non-GMO Project Verified, Halal compliant and Whole30, Paleo and Keto certified. For more information, visit www.eatpre.com or follow @eatpre on Facebook and Instagram.

*IFIC, Food & Health Survey 2025

^Cargill, Protein Profile 2025