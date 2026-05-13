YUMBO Expands Premium Sausage Sticks Line with Ginger Teriyaki Variety

Fast-growing, hardwood-smoked meat snacks brand expands availability at major retailers nationwide following explosive sales growth



HOMEWOOD, Ill. — YUMBO®, the high-protein, premium sausage stick brand known as “meat for real meatheads” and manufactured by Old Wisconsin® Sausage Inc., a subsidiary of Carl Buddig and Company®, is proud to announce significant retail expansion and the launch of its newest flavor: Ginger Teriyaki. The new line extension comes on the heels of major retail wins, placing the brand’s entire lineup of bold, hardwood-smoked and premium cuts of meat in front of more consumers nationwide. Fans will have an opportunity to taste the new variety, along with the full product assortment, during its official debut at Sweet & Snacks Expo (booth #4437), to be held in Las Vegas, May 19-21.

“With Ginger Teriyaki, we are hoping to excite our fans’ palates with a unique spin on one of the top selling flavors in the meat snack category,” comments Charlie Kuoni, Senior Brand Manager, Old Wisconsin & YUMBO. “With eight in 10 Americans prioritizing protein during at least one eating occasion each day1, we aim to entice new audiences with bold and intriguing taste that bridges from meal to meal perfectly.”

The new Ginger Teriyaki variety (MSRP beginning at $3.49 across all 2oz varieties) is crafted with premium cuts of pork and beef, and delightfully aromatic ginger balanced with tangy teriyaki flavor for a zesty umami snacking experience. Each premium sausage stick is gluten-free, features 11g protein per serving, and contains no fillers, no added MSG and zero trans fat. Ginger Teriyaki joins YUMBO’s robust lineup of 2-oz, individually wrapped meat sticks, which includes:

Original YUMBO: A premium blend of beef and pork, slow-smoked to perfection

A premium blend of beef and pork, slow-smoked to perfection Turkey YUMBO : Offering hardwood smoked and savory turkey flavor

: Offering hardwood smoked and savory turkey flavor Hot & Spicy YUMBO : Packed with serrano, jalapeño and red peppers for serious heat

: Packed with serrano, jalapeño and red peppers for serious heat Honey Brown Sugar Turkey YUMBO: A sweet and savory premium turkey option

“The velocity of YUMBO, from our new Ginger Teriyaki flavor to our multipack offerings and expanding retail partnerships, has been tremendous,” says James Buddig, Senior VP of C-Store, Food Service and Channels, Carl Buddig and Company and a fourth-generation member of the Buddig family. “Today’s consumers are looking for bigger, better-tasting meat sticks that don’t sacrifice quality, and our sales growth proves we are filling that gap.”

Consumers can now find YUMBO at major convenience stores and traditional grocery and retail outlets, including 7-Eleven, Wawa, Circle K, Speedway, Maverik, Walmart, Meijer, ShopRite and Piggly Wiggly, as well as online on Amazon.

For more about YUMBO or to find stores near you, visit yumbostick.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook.

ABOUT CARL BUDDIG AND COMPANY

Carl Buddig and Company, based in Tinley Park, Illinois, has been feeding family traditions for over 80 years with the very best in taste, variety and convenience. Owned and operated by the third generation, the company is proud to have welcomed fourth-generation Buddig family members to the business in recent years.

Carl Buddig and Company is the parent company of great-tasting Buddig lunchmeat, Old Wisconsin hardwood-smoked sausage and snack products, and pre-cooked ribs and barbecue entrees under the Kingsford brand. To learn more, please visit www.buddig.com, www.oldwisconsin.com, and www.KingsfordBBQMeats.com.

1 International Food Information Council survey, 2025



