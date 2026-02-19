Certified Angus Beef (CAB) will award over $100,000 to college students pursuing careers in food and agriculture from the Colvin Scholarship Fund. Applications span three degree tracks and are open through April 1.

The production agriculture, undergraduate and graduate scholarship categories each have tailored requirements, including essay questions, resumes and letters of recommendation. In 2025, the Colvin Scholarship Fund supported 27 students with awards ranging from $2,000 to $7,500.

“The Colvin Scholarship Fund is an incredible investment to support our young leaders in the industry,” says Melissa Brewer, vice president of communications. “With the help of our partners, we are helping ensure these students have a vibrant future in the beef business.”

The 2026 Colvin Scholarship empowers the next generation of agricultural leaders who have chosen to dedicate their academic studies and future careers to strengthening the beef industry.

“This scholarship is a big step that supports what I’m going to do for the rest of my life and it’s truly an honor,” says Olivia Hadrick, 2025 top production agriculture scholarship recipient and South Dakota State University animal science major. “It gives me an opportunity to be away at school to learn about new technologies and new methods to always stay adaptable.”

Applications for the scholarship undergo a comprehensive review process, which considers the applicants’ academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, communication skills and commitment to the beef industry. A selection committee comprised of industry experts and CAB representatives then reviews each application to identify the most qualified candidates.

Scholarship recipients receive financial support along with the opportunity to connect with industry leaders and mentors. First-place winners in each category earn $7,500.

Applications for the 2026 Colvin Scholarship are now open and will close on April 1. Interested students who live in the U.S. or Canada are eligible and encouraged to apply. Learn more about eligibility criteria and apply by visiting https://www.certifiedangusbeef.com/en/brand/colvin-scholarship.

About the Colvin Scholarship

The Colvin Scholarship Fund, established to honor Louis M. “Mick” Colvin, co-founder and former executive director of CAB, supports students committed to shaping the future of the beef industry. Over its two-decade legacy, the fund has provided students with over $730,000 in support of pursuing educational and professional goals in agriculture. With growing support from brand partners, the fund’s impact continues to expand.