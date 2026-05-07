Northeast Beef Producers Gather for Regional Workshop

Saratoga Springs, NY — Nearly 75 beef producers representing nine states gathered April 24–25 in Saratoga Springs, New York, for the 2026 Northeast Beef Producer Workshop, hosted by the Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative (NEBPI), a subcontractor to the Beef Checkoff.

Designed to strengthen producer knowledge, foster collaboration and equip cattle producers with practical tools to navigate today’s evolving marketplace, the two-day workshop featured educational sessions, hands-on demonstrations and peer-to-peer dialogue focused on the future of beef production in the Northeast.

Attendees participated in a Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training hosted in partnership with the New York Beef Council and supported through the Northeast Beef Quality Assurance grant, explored emerging consumer insights and market trends, heard perspectives on supply chain dynamics and cattle markets, and engaged in conversations surrounding sustainability, nutrition and beef’s role in meeting consumer demand. Support for the workshop was further strengthened through a Farm Credit Northeast AgEnhancement grant, which helped make this regional educational opportunity possible.

A highlight of the workshop was the emphasis on connecting producers to Beef Checkoff-funded resources and reinforcing the critical role producers play in building trust and demand for beef.

“This workshop was designed to provide more than information, it was built to create connection,” said Kaitlyn Swope, Director of Marketing with NEBPI. “When producers come together to share ideas, sharpen skills and discuss opportunities ahead, it strengthens individual operations and our regional beef community as a whole.”

Sessions included a keynote discussion tracing the journey “From Carcass to Consumer,” a hands-on butchery demonstration, from Sierra Anthony of Butcher Solutions LLC, and a presentation featuring Northeast-specific consumer insights from the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. market research team, giving attendees practical perspective on how today’s consumers are thinking about beef.

The value of the workshop was reflected by attendees, including members of the SUNY Cobleskill Block & Bridle Club, as well as Cornell University students.

“Attending the Northeast Beef Producer Workshop was an incredible opportunity for our club members to network with members of the beef industry, gain insight into trends and challenges, and become more knowledgeable about the industry as a whole,” said representatives of SUNY Cobleskill Block & Bridle.

For producer attendee and Pennsylvania Beef Council Chairwoman Jodi Gaulker, the workshop reinforced the value of collaboration and continued learning.

“As producers, we’re constantly adapting, and opportunities like this allow us to step back, learn from one another and return home with ideas that strengthen both our operations and our industry.”

Beyond in-person programming, NEBPI will continue the conversation this fall through a producer-focused virtual webinar, From Trust to Transaction: Telling Your Beef Story, scheduled for September 24 at 7PM. The webinar will help producers strengthen their communication and storytelling skills to build consumer trust and support beef demand.

“The workshop is not intended to be a one-time touchpoint, but part of ongoing producer engagement,” said Kaitlyn Swope, Director of Marketing with NEBPI. “The September webinar will build on that momentum and continue providing practical tools producers can use to connect with consumers and tell their story with confidence.”

The Northeast Beef Producer Workshop is part of ongoing efforts by NEBPI and the Beef Checkoff to support producers through education, engagement and initiatives that strengthen the long-term success of the beef industry.

For more information about beef promotion in the Northeast region, visit www.nebpi.org/.

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national Checkoff program, subject to USDA approval. Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties.