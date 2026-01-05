Is Beyond Meat About to Stage an Epic Comeback?

In mid-October, an army of retail investors, many taking their cues from social media, sparked a rally in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) that propelled the previously struggling stock from around $0.50 to nearly $8 in just days. Those gains evaporated, and the shares’ penny stock status was reborn, as highlighted by a Dec. 19 close of $1.11.

Betting on a sequel is a long-odds wager unlikely to pay off because good news, including the company’s debt-reducing efforts, looks priced into the stock. As for the often discussed short interest, 26% of the stock’s float is sold short, according to FinViz data, but if traders don’t buy the stock to close short position, a potential catalyst is eliminated.

