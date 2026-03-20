Beyond Meat, First in the Plant-Based Meat Category to Achieve Clean Label Project Certification, Expands its Certified Portfolio

With more than 20 products now Clean Label Project Certified, the company continues to expand its leadership in clean, simple ingredients and rigorous third-party standards



Newly certified products include Beyond Steak® Filet, Beyond Ground™ Original and Beyond Immerse™ in Peach Mango, Orange Tangerine and Lemon Lime — the first ready-to-drink protein drinks to earn this distinction

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., — Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, announced that more than 20 products across its portfolio have earned Clean Label Project Certification — a designation awarded following rigorous third-party testing for environmental contaminants and harmful substances, including heavy metals and pesticides, and validation in line with strict purity standards. The milestone reinforces the company’s mission to create clean, simple products made with quality ingredients and backed by transparency and accountability.

As the first company to earn Clean Label Project Certification for plant-based meat products — including Beyond Burger®, Beyond Beef®, Beyond Steak® and Beyond Chicken® Pieces — the brand sets a new benchmark for transparency and purity. With today’s announcement, the company expands its Clean Label Project Certified portfolio to include Beyond Steak Filet, Beyond Ground Original and Beyond Immerse protein drinks in Peach Mango, Orange Tangerine and Lemon Lime – the first ready-to-drink protein drinks to earn this recognition.

“Third-party certifications like Clean Label Project validate the standards we hold ourselves to every day as we deliver the power of plants to the consumer. Our commitment to clean and healthful ingredients defines us, and we are pleased to see this external recognition,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat.

“Earning Clean Label Project Certification across more than 20 products demonstrates Beyond Meat’s continued focus on transparency and product quality,” said Molly Hamilton, Executive Director of Clean Label Project. “Our program is designed to recognize brands that take proactive steps to evaluate and address contaminants in the products consumers rely on every day. These certifications underscore Beyond Meat’s commitment to accountability and exceeding the status quo.”

The Clean Label Project awards certification to products that meet its rigorous standards for purity and safety through comprehensive, independent testing. Products are evaluated for environmental contaminants and harmful substances — including heavy metals, pesticides, plasticizers and other toxins — and are measured against strict health-based benchmarks that often exceed minimum regulatory requirements. Only those products that meet these elevated standards for contaminant safety, ingredient integrity and transparency earn Clean Label Project Certification. For more information about Beyond Meat and its Clean Label Project Certified products, visit www.beyondmeat.com.

About Clean Label Project

Clean Label Project is a national nonprofit focused on health and transparency in consumer products. Through independent testing for environmental contaminants and public education, Clean Label Project aims to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat’s core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The company’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2025, Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2025 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2025, and Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 27, 2025 filed with the SEC on November 12, 2025, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.